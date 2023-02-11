ENTER-MOVIE-ROUNDUP-VALENTINES-DAY-GET

Maggie Cheung, left, and Tony Leung in the movie "In the Mood for Love." (2000 USA Films/Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

 USA Films/Hulton Archive

If you're looking for romance in a movie theater on Valentine's Day, it'll have to come with a side of iceberg.

Hollywood is being stingy with love stories this year, unless you count multiplexes bringing back a 3D version of "Titanic," which does not end as happily as most of us hope our Feb. 14 will. But if you're up for staying in to snuggle, below are five recommendations, at least one of which should suit you and your heart's desire. (And if the kids are horning in on your "date," maybe try something like "Shrek," which is fun for everyone, but also surprisingly effective in its love story.)

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond‘s website at johnrosemond.com; readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus