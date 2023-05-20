ENTER-MUS-FOO-FIGHTERS-LIVESTREAM-GET

Frontman Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.

 Ethan Miller

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California rock band Foo Fighters are hosting a special livestream event dubbed “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts” that launches Sunday, May 21, at noon.

The virtual performance from the band’s Los Angeles-based Studio 606 will include the group blasting through its hits and debuting new music from its forthcoming “But Here We Are” album, which is due out on June 2. It will also feature behind-the-scenes footage and a few surprises, plus the reveal who will be occupying the drumkit in place of Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly while on tour last year.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus