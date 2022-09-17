ENTER-TV-EMMYS-JIBARO-CHOREOGRAPHY-MCT

The “Jibaro” episode of “Love, Death & Robots” relies on movement to tell a story of love and betrayal. (Courtesy Netflix/TNS)

 Courtesy Netflix

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES–As a woman adorned in golden coins and glimmering jewelry shrieks from the middle of a lake, knights collapse and turn against each other – all except Jibaro, who, as a deaf person, is unaffected by the destructive cries. The woman slips in and out of the water in a seductive tango choreographed by Los Angeles-based artist Sara Silkin.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus