How the COVID-19 pandemic birthed Cheyenne's only comedy club

Cheyenne officially has a comedy club.
On April 13, Dillinger’s hosted its first Tuesday Night Comedy show as Cheyenne’s only comedy venue, and booker Dominic Syracuse can’t help but laugh at how this all came about.
“The funniest part about the whole thing was that this all kind of happened for me, not necessarily by accident, but it was something that I was just trying to do as a little bit, like a side hustle,” he said. “I started this whole open mic night so I could practice doing comedy, and now I still have the same set I did before.”
He hasn’t had much time to work on new material because Syracuse is too busy focusing on the venue’s new comedy show format, which now kicks off with an open mic from 8-9 p.m., featured regional comedians from about 9:15-9:45 p.m., and then the headliner – the same acts you’ll see at Denver’s Comedy Works – from 10-10:30 p.m.
Comics from across the Front Range and as far away as Rapid City, South Dakota, have come to Dillinger’s to perform since the fall, when the cocktail bar started hosting Cheyenne’s only open mic night, and that’s largely due to Dillinger’s being one of the few venues that’s been open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In so many ways, the pandemic was so, so helpful to Cheyenne,” Syracuse said. “If Denver wasn’t shut down, I don’t know if people would have made the drive. In fact, I’m almost certain that they wouldn’t have. But in a really interesting and small way, it was sort of the perfect storm because one, you had Denver and everywhere shut down, so you had comedians just dying for a place to play and work. And then, at the same time, Cheyenne’s never had anything like this.”
Syracuse, who moved back to his native Cheyenne from Los Angeles during the beginning of the pandemic, was shocked by the open mic nights’ popularity. He thought the weekly event would just be a casual chance to go practice comedy, but now, comedians throughout northern Colorado know him as Cheyenne’s comedy booker.
“What makes a good room? There has to be a good crowd, which Dillinger’s has been able to get,” said Greeley, Colorado-based comic and Dillinger’s regular Rudy Garcia.
“They do everything right as far as production goes. There’s no TVs to distract the audience where the comedians are. … They serve good drinks, the Clements (owners) are good people, and it’s just a really good room. It’s been kind of a hidden gem for a long time, honestly.”
Garcia said much of that positive experience is thanks to Syracuse, whose experience in LA helps him offer a unique sense of camaraderie among the comedians. He also loves the room because Syracuse allows comics to choose their spot within the lineup, which is unheard of for comedy clubs.
Syracuse credits Garcia for giving him a list of several northern Colorado comics he’d booked at Greeley’s Moxie Theatre and helping him get Dillinger’s on the comedy map, so anyone performing in Denver and then traveling up to Fort Collins or Greeley can add Cheyenne to their list of stops.
Once Syracuse got that list of comics, he sat down and Facebook messaged a dozen people. Within about five hours, he had a lineup booked through June.
Garcia isn’t surprised. He thinks Cheyenne is a great place to perform comedy, especially because of its hardworking audience.
“The parallel that I see is Wyoming folks are good, hardworking, blue collar, taxpaying Americans,” he said. “And the open mic is a comedian’s workspace. … So Wyoming has been really instrumental in kind of creating and evolving the scene, if that makes sense, in that respect. That audience has been the number one audience for northern Colorado, probably in the past year of the pandemic. So we’re going to go up there, and we’re going to work in front of this audience to see what’s funny and what isn’t.”
As for Syracuse, he’s still pinching himself over the success of an endeavor that he never intended to become a full-fledged comedy club.
“What’s really great is that we are on people’s radar,” Syracuse said. “When we were doing the open mics, and I was hearing people say ‘Yeah, I came from Denver, I heard about this,’ or ‘We came up from Fort Collins, we heard this place is awesome,’ or ‘We came from Greeley,’ and that was really special to me because … that’s kind of the norm that we go there. But to have people say that they’re coming here specifically for this, that’s when I kind of looked at (owners) Anna and Ryan, and I was like, ‘Wow, it’s not even Frontier Days and we’re having people make the drive for this.’”