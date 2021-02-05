Groundhog Day was Tuesday. The prospect of the extension of this already endless winter – an unthinkable entire year into the global pandemic – is enough to make somebody load Punxsutawney Phil into a truck and drive him off a cliff. Since the world’s most famous forecaster saw his shadow, we’re condemned to six more weeks of increasing stir-craziness, our shivering lives ever more circumscribed by this random, senseless thing as we fear the variants and wait seemingly forever for the vaccine, every day the same as the one before.
It might sound ludicrous in the context of our very real collective fear, but the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” is here to help.
“Groundhog Day” stars Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a smug, cynical, sexist, supremely solipsistic weatherman. Dispatched unwillingly to cover the official Groundhogging, Phil gets stuck, for some unknown cosmic reason, living the same day in the same small Pennsylvania town, over and over. Luminous, kindhearted Rita – Andie MacDowell – acts as his producer and moral counterpoint. Chris Elliott functions fantastically as another kind of straight man, while Stephen Tobolowsky intermittently explodes the screen with an absurdly over-the-top turn as a random sidewalk encounter.
So much more happens in “Groundhog Day.” It’s all a reminder that even when our choices seem so reduced, we’re still lucky to have so many to make – choices that can impact our world over and over, every day. And a reminder that it’s possible, the powers that be willing, to emerge on the other side of this thing with an unfathomably deeper appreciation of everyone and everything around us.