Halloween is scarier than usual this year. Traditional trick-or-treating and costume parties pose a risk for contracting COVID-19, but nobody wants to cancel the holiday all together.
To keep the festivities going safely, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle has compiled this guide with tips from local and national health experts, as well as information about events taking place with an abundance of caution toward pandemic measures.
Weighing the risks
The Wyoming Department of Health stated in an Oct. 2 press release that Halloween is not canceled, but the department is encouraging Wyoming families to make plans for fall celebrations that accommodate COVID-19 concerns.
“Many of us look forward each year to the fun of Halloween, as well as to Día de los Muertos activities,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the release. “While some adjustments are needed to help keep people safe this year due to the pandemic, there are still options available for enjoying these holidays.”
“Our primary recommendations for helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our everyday lives, such as appropriate physical distancing and the use of cloth face coverings, also apply to celebrations,” Harrist added. “And, of course, if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in holiday activities.”
This year, the WDH is recommending Wyomingites avoid the following fall festivities:
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Attending large indoor celebrations with singing or chanting
- Participating in other crowded indoor gatherings, events or dinner parties
Traditional trick-or-treating, where treats are handed to children going door to door in their neighborhood, remains an option this year in Wyoming, the WDH stated, though this is considered a higher-risk activity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If children and their family escorts remain outdoors without staying more than a few minutes at each home, and the people giving the treats do not invite them indoors, the risk associated with this activity can be lowered,” Harrist said. “Trunk-or-treat events, where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots, can also be lower-risk if everyone remains outdoors, avoids gathering in large groups and moves through quickly.”
The CDC recommends avoiding traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties with non-household members entirely, but the WDH and CDC agree that the following are good lower-risk alternatives:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household (or carving pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with friends)
- Decorating your living space
- Making and decorating masks or making an altar for the deceased
- Visiting and decorating graves of loved ones with household members only and keeping more than 6 feet away from others who may be in the area
The CDC also suggests these other lower-risk festivities:
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations from a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home, rather than going house to house
- Staying safe once you pick your activity
If you choose to attend a small, socially distanced gathering, the WDH and CDC both strongly advise against using costume masks as substitutes for cloth masks, unless they’re made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose (without gaps around the face). Both entities also advise against wearing costume masks over cloth masks because it can make it harder to breathe.
Instead, the CDC suggests wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask. If you like this option but don’t know (or don’t have the time or patience) to make your own cloth mask, the WTE suggests typing “Halloween masks” into the search bar on Etsy.com. A whopping 237,679 results pop up, some of which are skeleton or villain themed and can easily be incorporated into a costume.
The CDC and WDH have varied recommendations when it comes to haunted houses, but generally, indoor haunted experiences of any kind are high-risk. This is because if screaming is likely to occur, the resulting droplets heighten the risk of spreading a respiratory virus. Outdoor activities are generally safer than indoor, so the following local outdoor mazes are generally considered moderate-risk activities that are safer if attendees wear a cloth mask and practice social distancing:
The maze at today’s free Great Pumpkin Giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, 255 Storey Blvd. (call 307-632-6481 for more information)
The four-day Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at Washington and 19th Street for $3-$7 (contact splittingharesllc@gmail.com for more information)
The following outdoor (or partially outdoor) activities around Cheyenne are also safer than indoor alternatives, but social distancing and masks are still advised, and carrying hand sanitizer is also a good idea:
- The Arc of Laramie County’s free Trunk or Treat from 1-4 p.m. today at The Arc of Laramie County, 4515 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite F (call 307-632-1209 for more information)
- Texas Roadhouse’s free Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle (call 307-638-1234 for more information)
- Downtown Trick-Or-Treating (free) from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at various locations downtown (visit https://bit.ly/35aQ12E for more information)
- Boos & Booze Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, for $35 per armband ahead of time, $40 day-of at various downtown watering holes, but Accomplice Brewing, The Metropolitan, Danielmark’s Brewing and Freedom’s Edge Brewing are the ones with outdoor options if weather allows. (Visit https://freedoms-edge-brewing-co.square.site for more information)
Having fun at home
If you and your household members would rather stay in and completely avoid any potential risk, there are plenty of indoor activities you can try this Halloween.
We scoured the internet for ideas, and here are our favorites:
- Make your own slime
- Create a candy wreath
- Decoupage pumpkins with old candy wrappers
- Paint zombie rocks
- Bob for apples
- Make spooky paper lanterns
- Plan a Halloween movie marathon
- Pin the spider on the web
- Dress up as toilet paper mummies
- Halloween cakewalk