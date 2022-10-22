Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon will all be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 37th annual ceremony, held Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Music fans can relive all of the performances and speeches as the ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus