...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
How to watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at home
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon will all be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 37th annual ceremony, held Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Music fans can relive all of the performances and speeches as the ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.
The pre-ceremony red carpet livestream show, hosted by Bevy Smith, will be available before the induction ceremony on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel.
Honorees are voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals each year and to be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.
Other acts that were eligible and nominated in 2022 included A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.