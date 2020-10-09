For the musicians of SunSquabi, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an excuse to get back to their roots.
“The last six months have been a period of intense bonding and hanging on to what we’ve got as a band … remembering why it’s so fun to play music,” said Kevin Donohue (guitars/keys/production). “With the absence of traveling and playing shows, we’re putting time into projects and reinventing ourselves as a band right now – trying to come out of it a little stronger and more creative.”
The three-piece, hydro funk band based in Boulder, Colorado, was in the middle of a tour when live shows were canceled in March. So, to keep performing, they opted for the most popular socially distanced option: virtual. Every Thursday night between June 11 and Aug. 27, the group hosted a livestream show in a different Colorado location – from recording studios to inside the musicians’ own homes – and expanded their digital content with experiences such as Q&A sessions with fans, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a “SunSquabi and Friends” set.
Playing to a computer screen, however, offers a completely different experience than the colorful live performances SunSquabi is known for. The electronic band’s light show is as important as its music during concerts, so the three members said they’re ecstatic to bring their whole set, lights and all, Oct. 10 to The Chinook Drive-In Theater at Terry Bison Ranch.
The group returned to in-person shows on Aug. 7 and 8 with two drive-in style gigs at the Strings Music Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and followed that with an outdoor show along Lake Michigan in Chicago and four nights at The Mishawaka in Bellvue, Colorado.
“Playing the drive-in was actually awesome – the vibes were super high because we hadn’t played in months,” said Josh Fairman (bassist/synth). “There were still a ton of people honking their horns, and you could hear them yelling. Everyone was happy to be there. We only want to put on safe events, so it was nice to feel like we did a good job of doing an event and not spreading COVID, because we want this to be over as soon as possible.”
After that initial Steamboat Springs drive-in, the bandmates received positive feedback from fans saying it was fun having their own area for just them and their friends. Fairman equated it to a VIP box seat at a sports game, but rather than professional athletes duking it out, the main event is a band that describes its sound as “where jam bands and electronic dance music intersect with rhythm-driven funk.”
Donohue said it felt amazing to give audiences the kind of escape only live music can, which is particularly helpful for those dealing with the reality of 2020 America.
But the escape goes both ways – it’s just as much of a relief to the musicians as it is for members of the audience.
“There is something onstage that happens when there are people out there experiencing it with you,” Donohue added. “It pushes you as an artist and a performer, trying different stuff on the fly … we’re looking at it in a different way than we were before, because every show is a huge blessing to get to play. We’re putting it all out there for every show.”
As electronic musicians in an era when that label is constantly evolving, the members of SunSquabi are always looking for ways to switch it up. Drummer Chris Anderson said one example is when the band made up an hour and a half of music in front of one of its most recent live audiences, but mixed that improv in with songs that the group hasn’t played in five or six years.
Donohue said he and his bandmates have gone through periods of creativity, as well as their fair share of stretches without any creation during the pandemic. But they just wrote two new songs in a few days last week, and they’re feeling energized to keep up the momentum.
“Having goals has been really nice to keep working toward, and we’re sitting on a whole new album, as well as writing new stuff,” Donohue added. “If you’re being creative on any level, that’s great – you can’t force yourself to do it every day. You just do what feels good, and we’ve been really consistent doing it.”