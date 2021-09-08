...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Nickelodeon's beloved children's series "Blue's Clues" has pulled out all the stops, including original host Steve Burns.
After his sudden departure from the show in 2002, which broke the hearts of toddlers and tweens across the nation, Burns is back — and this time with an explanation in a video from Nick Jr., Nickelodeon's preschool programming channel.
"Can we just talk about that?" Burns said of his exit, followed by his signature brief pause for a response. "Because I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college."
With his two-minute message, Burns filled out a gaping hole in the childhoods of fans who grew up with the show, which was rebooted as "Blue's Clues & You" in 2019. After clueing viewers in on his "challenging, but great" journey, Burns commended them for all of their help and great feats in the meantime.
"And then look at you and look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time," Burns said. "I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."
Across social media, diehard fans poured their hearts out, reminiscing about simpler times with Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper and Paprika, reveling in much-needed closure after so many years.
Cue the virtual waterworks and deluge of memes.
"Steve giving us closure healed me from a hurt inside that I didn't know I had," tweeted one fan.
Another tweeted, "I ain't get the kinda motivation & encouragement that Steve gave in a VERY long time." Another wrote, "'You look great by the way! Whatever you're doing it's working.' hit harder than 'I love you 3000.'"
"Hearing Steve from Blues Clues say he's proud of me is all the motivation I need to get through the rest of the week," tweeted another fan.
Writer Njera Perkins shared on Twitter, "I think this Blue's Clues anniversary rollout is just proof that we don't necessarily need reboots for shows we used to love, just a little closure for the ones that ended abruptly."
And former Disney star Laura Marano wrote, "I'm feeling so many feelings after that blues clues steve video…"