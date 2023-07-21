Ice

”Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks — a Cool History of a Hot Commodity” by Amy Brady c.2023, Putnam, $29, 312 pages

If ever there was a time for a cold one, it’s today.

Just think about how the drops of condensation slowly roll down the outside of the glass as you wrap your fingers around it, and how it feels when chilled liquid hits the back of your parched throat. That first swallow. Imagine that pleasure. Then read ”Ice” by Amy Brady and imagine not ever having it again.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus