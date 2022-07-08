For the first time in my young life, I awoke to see a blanket of snow cover the ground in May.
My first month in Cheyenne wasn’t much different, given that I adopted the responsibilities of Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter in mid-September and quickly overhauled my limited wardrobe with flannels, sweaters, coats and – in another first – gloves, which, for a period of the winter, I wore on a daily basis.
This is the perspective of someone who was essentially raised in warmer climates, particularly temperate San Diego, California, and regions surrounding the upper Mississippi Delta. Two vastly different ecosystems, sure, but both regions grant a forgiving leeway of mild winters, the latter imposing heavily humid fall days, where the extent of precipitation is limited to obese raindrops driving night-crawlers out of the ground in warm overnight floods.
It’s safe to say that my introduction to the winter on the plains was something of a shock, especially because, as residents surely understand, the city enters a stint of near-hibernation for a minimum of five months out of the year.
Winter events, when they are held, are limited to indoor venues. As a newcomer, learning the lay of the land was at times disheartening.
In hindsight, the annual Christmas Parade, which I had the pleasure of attending and covering for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, was a glimpse into the spirit that Wyomingites exude when there’s an event to rally around.
So far, the summer in Cheyenne has been an exemplary display of everything this city and its residents can be.
With all of the events that I write about in this section, all of the members of the community that I have the privilege of discussing these events with, there’s one phrase that inevitably weasels it’s way into every conversation – “There’s nothing to do in Cheyenne.”
Maybe I’m biased – I assume, in some regards, I have to be in order to consistently write about artists, musicians and creatives across the Front Range – but as an outsider, I’ve seen a community full of life and, nearly as important, opportunity.
In other words, there’s plenty to do in Cheyenne. That is, when possibilities are pursued.
Recently, I wrote about Cheyenne Makers and Creatives opening their first physical location, where they intend to create an interactive art installation similar to Denver’s Meow Wolf, only on a smaller scale.
Beginning yesterday, the Wyoming International Film Festival will run until Sunday and allow residents to see 128 different independently made movies, as long as you can fork over $50 for the all-access pass.
Next weekend is CultureX, a newly rebranded alternative art festival that fills downtown Cheyenne with street and tattoo artists and other events, where residents and tourists alike can watch these artists cover the city and its people in color and creative designs.
Fridays on the Plaza is another focal point of energy. Our unique open-container policy downtown, in effect until Labor Day, lets people order beer and wine from our breweries and bars, and explore the many shops and public art while a lineup of artists play them on.
These shops and cafes, whose owners only sometimes recognize me in my frequent patronage, are all worth visiting.
Even in my early days here, I realized that when you get someone talking in this city, the relationship often sticks. Now, Don over at Downtown Vinyl knows I’m coming into the record shop looking for odd and uncommon records, and Ginny, who for 40 years has watched the city grow around The Emporium, remembers that much of my family is from greater Memphis, Tennessee, and can talk to me about her time crawling up and down the famous Beale Street.
Food truck owners, like Noam Mantaka of Noam’s Table, have lived fascinating lives, and if you get the chance to ask him or any other owner of a local restaurant or coffee shop about how they came into their business, you’re bound to get a story worth retelling.
Spend enough time here, and bartenders will remember your go-to drink. Inevitably, you will find the brewery where you can escape the world for a brief moment – the outdoor patio of Blue Raven Brewery, the loyal customer base of Freedom’s Edge, the higher-priced cocktail lounge experience of the Paramount Ballroom and the greatly under-appreciated Chronicles Distilling, where their “Drunken Palmer” cocktail can easily sneak up on you.
Community connections like this aren’t found everywhere.
Perhaps the most rewarding thing, both personally and in the grander scheme of Cheyenne’s culture, is the fact that there is a passion lying beneath the surface of many people I meet here, and that makes a colossal impact on local quality of life.
It would be a luxury to someday be considered wise, but for now, I’m working with something that I’d deem more valuable than wisdom, at least in my line of work – the understanding that I know virtually nothing.
As a result, I’m forced to ask questions.
This isn’t to say that I don’t know what’s going on around Cheyenne, but I can’t pretend to understand the inner workings of Wyoming, this city and its people ... not quite yet. I don’t know the burdens of other people’s lives or the things that can inevitably turn a bad day somewhat better, but I can certainly ask.
It couldn’t hurt for others to do the same, especially when “there’s nothing to do” begins to infiltrate your thoughts.
A suggestion: go outside while the weather is nice and downtown Cheyenne is alive.
Stop in to local art galleries, ask about artwork and the artists that painted them, talk about music, avoid looming political diatribes, introduce yourself to people you don’t know, and try the wonky drink or meal that you would normally avoid.
Visit the Wyoming Hereford Ranch. Sit on a grassy incline and try to spot a woodpecker hollowing out a nest in the trunk of a long-dead cottonwood tree. Listen to the wind, when it isn’t blowing you away, and see what the pawn shops and local home stores have lining the shelves and display cases.
Admire the banana tree in the Botanic Gardens, see if they’re featuring work from a local artist like they’re currently doing with Bria Hammock. Read the paper, make the lackluster joke, don’t apologize when no one laughs, and go take a nap in Holliday Park. Make a trip out to Curt Gowdy State Park and wander aimlessly.
Ask for help. Turn off your television and stare out the window. Be respectful, especially when you disagree with someone. Shut up, listen and be effusive. Don’t tantalize the waiter, waitress or barista on the 10th hour of their Friday shift.
Attend an open mic night. Take an art class. People-watch as outsiders exit The Wrangler in a new cowboy getup for Frontier Days. Stop by the Laramie County Library and crack open the book you’ve been putting off reading.
Hell, ask someone what you can do to waste some time this weekend. You never know what they’ll say.
When I first arrived in Cheyenne, I might have subscribed to the idea that there was nothing to do, but it isn’t true.
As with anything else in life, if you want to find something, you’re going to have to look for it.
Now is as good a time as ever to start looking.