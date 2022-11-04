That’s the ebb and flow.
A mind slipping into unreality is a lot like the coming and going of a steady tide – there one minute, only the dampened sand the next.
“The Outgoing Tide,” the newest production from Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, is an undeniably painful experience, though not for lack of performative skill. The narrative follows a family of three, each older than 50, as they deal with the patriarch’s worsening Alzheimer’s, bringing conflict into their increasingly tempestuous lives.
The one-act production take’s place on a single stage, a compacted depiction of a Chesapeake Bay summer house. There is the lapping of the tide playing throughout the production as characters weave through time, place, memory and thought to tell one story loaded with personal struggles.
Directing is someone both endlessly adept and, somehow, slightly inexperienced, given the circumstances. Lynn Dixon, who was an original cast member of Phantom of the Opera’s national tour in the 1990s, is a longtime Cheyenne resident and member of CLTP.
In his 40 years in Cheyenne, he has directed – but never acted in – a handful of musical productions for the community theater company. It has been five years since his last directorial role, and “The Outgoing Tide” will be his first time at the helm of a straight-on drama.
The play was originally pitched to be directed by longtime CLTP member Jim Rolf. After Rolf’s death last March, there were no directors who wanted to attempt the production, and the script hung in limbo for a short time.
Unique script
Something about this script was worth the pursuit for Dixon.
“I think it is dealing with the individual’s concept of self-determination. That’s ultimately what this comes down to,” Dixon said before a dress rehearsal at Mary Godfrey Playhouse on Tuesday night. “Probably the principal theme, in my mind, is an individual, particularly one who is strong-willed, determined to figure out their own destiny or to control their own destiny.”
The cast never really leaves the stage, the production never really stops or slows – it is dialogue heavy, the story mainly told through the nuanced performances and subtext running beneath the main plot points. It is far more dramatic and thematically dense than most other productions that CLTP typically pursues.
“The more I worked with my cast, the more layers of the onion began to be revealed,” Dixon said. “There are a great many subtexts in here. There is the relationship between husband and wife, mother and son, father and son. The family unit, compounded by the fact that the father is early to mid-stage onset of Alzheimer’s and desperately wanting to be in control and fighting against that.”
To prepare for such an intricate plot, Dixon’s approach is to let the production flow organically, especially because so much of the play’s essence relies on the tight performances of Troy Rumpf, Judy Schulz and Jeff Tish. The strength of the writing and complexity of the characters are enough to give the crew a strong foundation.
Among the more critical roles Dixon assumed in the production lay in aiding the actors in capturing the humanity of the characters. Those who landed the roles had already created three-dimensional personalities for their characters that were more reflective of real, emotionally convoluted human beings than fabrications restricted to the page.
“What we marveled at as a production company as we went along with script development and dialogue development is, ‘Holy cow, these (characters) are real, real people,” Dixon said. “It’s just one little subtext arc after another throughout the whole piece. You don’t know where your motivation is until you literally have that character in your body.
“That’s where we are now with these three (actors). They are, for all intents and purposes, Jack, Peg and Gunner.”
Emotional
While there’s no age restriction to the production, Dixon and managing director of CLTP Ceara Madson agree that they do not recommend “The Outgoing Tide” to those who have recently experienced the impact of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis through a close friend or family member.
The heavy themes could make it difficult for some people to watch.
Dixon said that he doesn’t expect his wife to attend, due to her own experiences with her mother succumbing to Alzheimer’s years ago.
Schulz, who plays the critical role of Peg, the matriarch of the family, expressed similar feelings. She lost her best friend to the disease, and she believes that this production exemplifies the struggle.
“I really do identify with the subject and with the dilemma of, ‘What’s the right choice?’” she said in a phone interview. “The first time I read the play, and I got to the end, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, really?’ I think other people will do that, too.’”
Schulz believes the story is resolved with a relatively hopeful conclusion, one that relies on love and family support.
The production, to her, is powerful because, ultimately, there is no solution at the conclusion. It is, in a sense, a capturing of a brief moment in time – a slice of life in the struggles that come with the slow onset of dementia and, gradually, impending death.
“I feel very responsible, because these people are not necessarily handling it in the most effective way,” Schulz said about the characters. “(We’re) not prescribing anything, we’re just saying that this is what happens when you’re struggling with issues of life and death and dementia.
“I want people to see the play just to identify with the experience that so many families have to go through.”
After each performance, representatives of the Alzheimer’s Association of America will be available in the lobby with resources for attendees.
“I’m going to say it simply,” Dixon said. “If we don’t communicate a message that causes people to examine themselves, then we haven’t done our job.”