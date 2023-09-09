CHEYENNE — There are a number of local artists that could be considered as representatives of Cheyenne’s art scene, and Bria Hammock is undeniably one of them.
There’s a case to be made that such a title could be extended to representing the state of Wyoming as a whole, but that’s a little too stressful a thought for the prolific artist and graphic designer to stomach.
“I am definitely a ‘Say yes and then figure it out as I go’ person,” Hammock said in her studio Thursday morning. “I think that that’s how I’ve been able to grow so much in my career. Things that are scary almost make me want to say yes to them, to figure it out and come out on the other side with some knowledge.”
Regardless, her easily recognizable style continues to spread throughout the state after originating in the capital city, with the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosting her work ethic and exposure.
One of Hammock’s designs was selected by Jackson Hole Still Works in 2022 as the bottle art for their line of vodka, she’s been preparing for a show at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper this weekend, and other works are gradually finding their way to galleries beyond Wyoming’s borders. Others might know her as the adjunct teacher of their course at Laramie County Community College.
Now, she’s working with Visit Cheyenne as the interviewer to assemble a short, four-part documentary series highlighting the creatives in the art, music and food industries around the city.
Her upcoming series of work, derived from her time as the inaugural Artist in Residence for Wyoming State Parks, is a fulfilling change of pace that’s put her love for the state on display.
The residency program invited Hammock to spend two weeks traveling the state, conducting plein air painting techniques in a set of Wyoming’s state parks. Trips to Curt Gowdy, Seminoe, Boysen, Sinks Canyon, Hot Springs, Keyhole and Guernsey State Parks yielded a collection of 30 total pieces — two paintings a day.
“The whole point of an artist residency, really, is to allow an artist to go and spend an elongated period of time in a space to inspire their practice going forward,” she said. “But I really saw it, for me, as that dual purpose, where I would love to do that for myself, personally, but also use it as a little bit of a platform to talk about art and nature conservation and taking care of the places that we have, because they’re amazing.”
Despite the prominence of her work both locally and statewide, Hammock is an artist who leads by example.
By her own admission, she’s an introvert, and her studio in the West Edge District is in some ways a reflection of that. All of her work, save for those spawned from this recent residency, begins in the old garage, a tucked-away space that invites a light breeze and harbors a vibrant yellow Volkswagon bus and vintage trailer-camper. Paint-speckled furniture, miscellaneous art books and, of course, a collection of artwork that are unmistakably Hammock’s further solidifies the studio’s aesthetic.
The irony is that, for how aesthetically pleasing the space is, it is for Hammock’s eyes only, so fans of her work don’t yet know that the past several months spent in the elements has been a period of experimentation for the artist.
Her style is typically rooted in what she’s learned as a graphic designer — things like establishing carefully curated color palettes — skills that requires her to create with an end goal in mind.
Breaking that mindset has been one of the biggest growth points for her.
“I have had more headspace in the last nine months to be able to try new things, without success feeling like it’s the endpoint all of the time,” she said. “I think especially when you’re working on pieces that are going places or people are expecting them from you, you have to almost somewhat operate in a safe area to make sure that it’s going to come out how it needs to.”
A studio is a controlled space, where paint dries as it’s expected to, and the wind, elements and insects, of which there are many, rarely impact the artist’s final product. Painting the vistas of Wyoming was also an exercise in patience and perspective, as she set aside her portraits of bears, pronghorn, bison and more, in exchange for wistful renditions of the rolling prairie grasses and its flowers, rocky mountainsides and the ephemeral clouds suspended above.
“One artist can only paint so many bison,” Hammock said about her new landscapes. “There’s so much more about the West than just the wildlife. I really started to kind of think of myself as more of a wilderness artist, as opposed to just a wildlife artist, kind of encompassing, you know, landscapes and the flora, not just the fauna. But I think I’m really trying to still stay true to a few of those contemporary elements, like big brushstrokes, all of the crazy bright colors.”
Her signature style remains throughout the last collection of work, which will be on display at the Wyoming State Museum from Nov. 11 through the end of January. A short docuseries documenting her time traveling the state, titled “In Residence,” filmed in partnership with the Wyoming Arts Council, is scheduled to premiere in October.
Wyoming continues to be a tough place to find success as an artist, but so far, it seems that Hammock has managed to overcome the obstacles in her path. There’s a reason Hammock, originally from the East Coast, has chosen to remain in the state for the past 15 years, and it’s not just because of the nature, or the fact she’s got the palette to bring color to the state.
It’s a place where she believes she can represent the arts community not just by participating, but developing into a vocal leader.
“On paper, it’s not as big of an art community as if I went down to Colorado or something like that, and maybe it doesn’t feel like it’s like the same echelon, but it’s a different sort of environment,” Hammock said. “Talking about being at that table and being able to have a voice in the things I love, being able to be involved in an arts community that feels so much more close knit, even in just the state than anywhere else.
“It’s definitely much more difficult to break through the clutter when you’ve got so many people in the creative industry, and I think Wyoming is at this precipice. We’re growing, but there’s still room to have a voice, and there’s still room to be a representative for the career that you have and the industry you’re in. And honestly, outside of the nature, that’s why I’m still here — because I really like being a part of the conversation.”
