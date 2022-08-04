There’s a vacant lot at the southeast corner of O’Neil Avenue and 17th Street, located just across the street from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Staked in the ground at the lot’s northeast corner is a sign advertising the long-postponed Cheyenne Children’s Museum.
It’s a story of continuous postponement – proposed plans falling through and supply delays related to COVID-19 keeping construction materials from being obtained by the local crew tasked with breaking ground on the long-awaited building. For now, there’s no concrete plan for when the museum will really begin to exist in physical form.
Yet, over at Blue Door Arts, local artist and owner Georgia Rowswell is beginning to contribute to the planned children’s space, through a community project taking place tomorrow night during the First Friday Artwalk.
Amid food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, music and the mobile ArtHaus, anyone can wander into Blue Door to add their own piece of work to an interactive mural.
“They’re these circular motifs. People are going to be able to choose their colors in pre-cut strips and wind them into circular pieces that will become part of the mural,” Rowswell said. “They have Velcro on the back, so the pieces can move around.”
The strips are made of polyester, reclaimed by the box-load from a woman in Riverton – different colors poised to be wound into different layered patterns. Rowswell obtained a $6,000 grant from Arts Cheyenne for this interactive project, with the prerequisite that the project has a community partnership. Attendees can add as much material as they like to the four murals that will be set up throughout the local studio.
After the event, the mural will be relocated to a multipurpose main exhibit hall once the Children’s Museum is completed. In addition to being a piece of flair for the common area, the polyester material will also work as acoustic sound-proofing material to prevent echoes in the space.
Members of the board for the Children’s Museum will be in attendance at the Artwalk with more information about the museum’s progress, including a facade displaying the proposed plans for the museum.
Children’s Museum Board President Caroline Veit will also be in attendance. She emphasized the important role Rowswell played in getting this project off the ground.
“It’s awesome, she just has a passion for art, for our community and for our kids,” Veit said. “She (Rowswell) just wants the Children’s Museum to happen. We’re just grateful to have such a wonderful advocate like that, just a go-getter and a self-starter that’s willing to take that initiative, particularly on behalf of the Children’s Museum.”
The mural will be just one aspect of the museum’s proposed areas of focus, as categorized by the acronym S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). The “arts” portion of the museum will be dedicated to helping kids develop a better sense of artistry, especially in the proposed “makers space” rooms, where art classes will be held.
“This mural is a prime example of that,” Veit said. “Something that kids can contribute to and then be able to move the pieces around within it to create different figures and design. Just be as creative as they can be.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.