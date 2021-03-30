Christine Ginnity’s pottery career began as a literal escape - or so she thought.
“I started in high school because I could not stand my chemistry class. It did not make any sense,” said the Windsor, Colorado-based potter. “So I dropped the chemistry class and switched over to a pottery class, but my pottery teacher had written the chemical equation for clay on the board, and he said, ‘Nice try, you can’t escape.’”
Ginnity is one of 16 artists with work in Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio’s current show, “In the Garden 2021,” which will be highlighted during the Thursday, April 8 Cheyenne Artwalk.
She’s taken a few pottery classes at Colorado State University and participated in some additional classes through the The Northern Colorado Potters Guild & Studio, but Ginnity said she still gets a great deal of advice from that same high school teacher.
“We still keep in touch … over Christmas, I had a special order for a giant platter, and I called him and was like, ‘I'm stuck, help me,’" she said. “It's good to have a nice network of people you can call on.”
Although she’s been creating for several years now, it wasn’t until the last five that Ginnity realized she could make a living making art. She always felt the need to have what she called a “real” job on the side, but once her son was old enough to go to elementary school, and she wasn’t with him all day, she filled her time with creating functional pottery pieces.
Cheyenne quilter Cindy Paul had a similar experience. She was always a skilled seamstress, but when she became an empty nester in 1996, suddenly there was much more space around the house – and fewer distractions – for a new hobby.
So, Paul walked into a quilt shop one day and has been quilting ever since.
“I used to make my children's clothes until they didn’t want clothes that didn’t say Adidas,” she said. “I had to stop when that didn’t meet their needs anymore.”
Although she knew how to sew, she went to a beginners quilt class to learn the quarter-inch sew technique used by quilters. Along with basics such as how to follow a quilt pattern, Paul said the most important lesson was how to make fabric work for you and how to work precisely.
Paul has several quilts in “In the Garden” that showcase her “the bolder the better” attitude toward quilting, including her “Tree of Life” quilt, which uses pink – a color that pushed her out of her comfort zone.
Over time, Paul’s gained an understanding of the versatility of fabric. A medium that once served mostly practical purposes for her family has since become an artistic vehicle to express her creativity.
The act of quilting has also enriched her life in other ways.
“Another thing that quilting and fiber art leads you into are wonderful opportunities to travel to other countries,” Paul said. “I take trips that are specifically geared toward textiles … and you meet just the most delicious women – women who are so exciting and so creative and so willing to share. I think that’s one of the beautiful things among quilters, they’re extremely creative and open about sharing their skill and knowledge.”
Fort Collins, Colorado-based woodworker Russ Skinner also has several pieces on display at Clay Paper Scissors, all of which are part of his collection of turned trees (including some with wood-burned patterns based on fractals).
Skinner’s been woodworking for about 45 years, and he started out of necessity. In 1975, he was jobless, so he walked into a furniture refinishing shop and approached the owner when he saw several pieces stacked on top of one another.
“I said, ‘Looks like you need some help,’ and then he said, ‘When can you start?’”
He learned furniture finishing from that boss, but the rest of Skinner’s woodworking knowledge comes from being self taught. He went through a great deal of trial and error to get to his current skill level, but he’s only gotten better over time.
However, at 70 years old, it’s hard for Skinner to work on large-scale projects these days. When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns started and the custom furniture orders stopped coming in, he used that period to transition into smaller-scale woodturning projects, such as his trees.
“I’m good at it; that's one reason I enjoy doing it,” he said. “I like to build things, to create things that invite you to touch them. I like that tactile sense of it. By the time I’m done with a piece, I know it pretty intimately, probably more so than the owners ever will.”
Skinner said he really enjoys doing business in Cheyenne, as does fellow Colorado-based “In the Garden” artist Ginnity. It’s been nearly impossible to find shows the past year in their home state due to the pandemic, so Wyoming shows have been a saving grace.
Ginnity said she’s thankful to Camellia El-Antably and Mark Vinich of Clay Paper Scissors for providing a space to sell her mugs, mixing bowls, table lamps and other functional pottery pieces.
“One thing that I really love about Camellia and Mark is that they are really artist friendly,” she said of the gallerists. “They always look out for us.”