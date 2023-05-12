Who Cares

”Who Cares: The Hidden Crisis of Caregiving, and How We Solve It” by Emily Kenway, c.2023, Seal Press, $30, 304 pages

It’s awfully dark at 3 a.m., but there you were, wide awake.

You might have heard your name called, but you couldn’t be sure, so you laid in bed, waiting, too exhausted to move. If your mom needed you, she’d call once more, and you’d tend to her needs then.

