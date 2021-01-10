Jackson artist's "Women in Wyoming" exhibit at UW honors another side of the Cowboy State

For Lynette St. Clair, the key to preserving a culture is through its language. And as a Shoshone linguist, cultural preservationist and education consultant on the Wind River Reservation, she works to keep her culture alive every day.
“Our language is who we are,” she said on the podcast “Women in Wyoming.” “It’s in our DNA. It’s synonymous with our very existence.”
St. Clair is one of 22 women interviewed by artist Lindsay Linton Buk for her Women in Wyoming project – a multi-layered piece that combines photography with in-depth conversations. Currently, it can be experienced online at www.womeninwyoming.com or in person at the University of Wyoming Art Museum through July 17.
The exhibit leg of the project, “Women In Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape The West,” is a touring show that debuted at Cody’s Buffalo Bill Center of the West in October 2019, but she started working on it several years prior. Linton Buk is a fifth-generation Wyomingite who grew up in Powell and honed her craft at Northwest College and in New York City, working for famed photographer Rodney Smith and international educator/headshot photographer Peter Hurley.
She never expected to start a photography career back in her home state – she always thought of living in Wyoming as limiting – but when her family moved to Jackson and she decided to join them after three years in New York, she opened her own commercial photography studio. It was going well, but after two years of focusing primarily on headshots, she started craving a more creative endeavor. Thus, the idea for Women in Wyoming was born.
“Being back and feeling like maybe not all the opportunities were available to me (in Wyoming), I just decided to flip that on its head and decided to create what was missing,” Linton Buk said. “That is the advantage of living in a small state. There is space for your voice to be heard.”
In the summer of 2016, Linton Buk began seeking partnerships and initial funding for a project that aims to tell – and celebrate – the stories of contemporary Wyoming women through art and media. Over the next several years, she traveled more than 15,000 miles and developed more than 600 rolls of medium format film to fulfill that mission. She continues to interview and photograph Wyoming women who’ve made an impact on their community to this day (when she’s not busy raising her 13-month-old).
The debut of the project was just in time for both the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 2020, and the 150th anniversary of the first vote cast by a woman in the U.S. (Louisa Swain in Laramie) on Sept 6, 2020.
The Equality State played host to several “firsts” for American women – Wyoming had the first female governor, first female justice of the peace and first all-woman jury. But the lack of recognition for these firsts in American history lessons is one of the reasons Linton Buk wanted to highlight the contributions of modern Wyoming women.
“Even growing up in Wyoming, I don’t remember learning about our pioneering women,” she said. “Also, being someone in the media and working with a lot of women in commercial work, I feel strongly about showing women in positions of strength and power.”
As the website says, the project’s goal is to “urge today and tomorrow’s trailblazing, ambitious, community-minded women and girls to step forward and fulfill their highest ambitions in life.” This was attractive to Director and Chief Curator of the University of Wyoming Art Museum Nicole M. Crawford, who felt the exhibit would be the perfect addition to the museum’s 2020 programming.
The museum was closed for a couple months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Crawford said the bright side was being able to extend this exhibit’s run because of it, allowing Wyoming residents like her who grew up elsewhere to gain a deeper appreciation for the women in their current state.
“It’s very empowering to see the diverse ways in which women have affected the state of Wyoming,” Crawford said. “(Among the photos) there are legislators, there are judges, there are artists, there are women ranchers. It’s a little bit of everything, and I guess I didn’t think of all the different ways that women have impacted the state.”
The 22 large-scale photographs making up the exhibit take up half the museum’s largest space, its Friends and Colorado Galleries, and every photo is accompanied by an audio clip of Linton Buk’s interview with the subject.
Although Linton Buk isn’t a formally trained journalist, conversation has always been a natural and integral part of her photography process.
“It was another way of challenging myself creatively, to add the podcast,” she said of the project’s audio component, which debuted in 2017. “I also always informally interview my clients before I take their photo because I want to get to know them and I love that process. It’s one of my favorite parts of my job, that connection process.”
In school, she produced a photo series about multi-generation farming families in Powell, and that’s when she learned the true power of conversation as a storytelling tool. However, for that project, she wrote a narrative to accompany the photos, so she’s enjoyed working with raw audio and allowing her subjects to tell their own stories in “Women in Wyoming.”
Linton Buk said she enlarged all the photos in the exhibit because it gives them a more commanding presence, signifying the power of these women that demands your attention.
Working on this project has given her a new appreciation for both her state and her own artistry, which is rooted in a love for getting to know people.
“I think the process of storytelling, whether you’re sitting down for an interview or capturing a photo, it really is an intimate process,” she said. “It requires you to be open and want to learn something about someone you don’t know, and it is so important to have that openness toward people who maybe don’t think the same way you do or live a different lifestyle than you do. Every single person I’ve met with I’ve learned so much just from being immersed in their world for a few days, and ... I think that’s important for us to have toward each other in society.”