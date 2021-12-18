The Hollywood producer who oversees the 007 movie franchise says that she’s open to the possibility of a nonbinary James Bond.
Barbara Broccoli, a former intern for The Hollywood Reporter who went on to become one of the industry’s most powerful names, said in a recent interview that she’s not ruling out the possibility of having the iconic British spy using they/them pronouns in future films.
Broccoli – whose father Sir Albert Broccoli first brought the super-sexy superspy to the big screen with 1963′s “Dr. No” – has for long maintained that James Bond shouldn’t be played by a woman, arguing that women roles should be written for women, instead of changing or adapting a male role just so that a woman could play it.
But late last week, during an interview for the 100th episode of the podcast “Girls of Film,” host Anna Smith asked the Bond Boss about the possibility of going beyond the gender binary as she looks for a replacement for actor Daniel Craig – who played the Ian Flemming-created character in the last five 007 installments, but who took his final bow with “No Time to Die,” which premiered in October.
“Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor,” she said, leaving the door open for a future 007 who doesn’t identify as either male or female.
Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael Wilson, own the rights to the Bond cinematic universe through their London-headquartered company Eon Productions.
Last week, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said that the spy “should be British,” and could be of any ethnicity or race.