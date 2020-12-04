The disjointed nature of human memory comes to life in artist Jamie Adams’ work.
Adams, a contemporary painter and associate professor of art at Washington University in St. Louis, currently has 17 works on display through Laramie County Community College. His virtual exhibit, “Dreaming of Blondie Bubba,” is a collection of scenes from his father’s childhood that are technically fictional, but pieced together from vintage books and photographs from his own family history.
About four or five years ago, Adams’ father was diagnosed with dementia. As lost his memory, his son’s gut response was to create paintings that could fill in the gaps.
“As I reflected on his youth, I began to think of things like what he probably drew as a little boy, so I began to construct these scenarios as a result of my own contemplations. Of course they sort of spill into also becoming autobiographical,” Adams said. “This recreation of his past, his youth, is a kind of love letter to my daughters.”
Adams’ four daughters can see a new side of their grandfather through this collection, but even viewers who didn’t know him will learn something. Adams has long been fascinated by figure work – he worked as an illustrator for several years after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in 1983 – and early on in his career, he did many commissioned portraits. These experiences taught him about the human form, and his current, often large-scale, work is in many ways a reaction to his experience as a commissioned portrait artist.
“Dreaming of Blondie Bubba” utilizes borrowed imagery from cinematic culture of the ’60s and ’70s, and Adams carefully crafted every painting to mirror cinematic tropes such as projection and montage. His fascination with film started at a young age, and as he’s progressed in his art career, he’s found that offering his viewers an experience similar to that of moviegoing allows them to connect with his work on a deeper level.
“Cinema is the quintessential media form, it’s so wonderfully overwhelming,” Adams said. “You enter into a dark space and have this oversized screen with images changing scale and point of view … so that really powerful and full-bodied kind of experience (is what) I’m wanting to somehow mimic, that kind of experience, when someone looks at my paintings. I want it to be an extended visual.”
LCCC art instructor Matt West first saw Adams’ work in a book on figurative painting, and when he recently discovered they had a mutual contact, he got in touch. Adams was free to do a virtual exhibit, so they got on the phone to discuss curation.
“I enter the conversation with a vision based on what I know and what I’ve seen, and through the conversations with the artist, we come to an agreement of what would be the fundamental presentation,” West said. “We put together a plan, which he really headlined, he really took control in a good way of how to portray some of these paintings in conjunction with his more traditional figure paintings, and so he worked up this layout, which I think is really exciting visually.”
That layout intertwines paintings from Adams’ “Dreaming of Blondie Bubba” collection about his dad with smaller works depicting bound hands from his “Damaged Goods” collection – the latter of which West was surprised to find deeply connected with his LCCC students.
“Is that (a reflection of) the time we live in or their personal life journey? Depends,” West said. “The exciting thing about art is you find that there are people who relate to these things and it becomes important to them, and it sheds light on their personal journey. … They might be 20, but they’ve seen things and been places, and they’re excited to see that sort of challenging experience rendered in a painting.”
Some people will feel moved by the paintings, and some won’t, and Adams sees these varying possibilities represented within the work itself – no life experience is the same, just like each of his paintings is a compilation of scenes in the metaphorical film reel of his father’s life.
“That’s represented in the Blondie Bubba paintings with a much more overt kind of disjuncturing of parts,” Adams said. “They don’t quite fit, the scale shifts, there’s even at times maybe a representation of something that looks to be a different age than another part, so this idea of life being a kind of accumulation of experience, that’s what I’m trying to represent, not just a moment, but an internal conflict.”