There’s no concrete concept that defines the “West.”
Ask Laramie artist Evan Levi – he’s a prime example.
A back catalogue of his most recognizable work hangs in Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. until the June 6 Artwalk. This might be the last time any collection of his work resembles these abstract landscape paintings.
These paintings are a reflection of the American West as Levi sees it.
“For 10 years, I’ve been trying to find a way to incorporate my love of hip-hop,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I think with computers in front of us, we can fall into cultures that are not necessarily ours. Hip-hop was one that I really fell in.
“So trying to find this place where hip-hop and my experience of the West kind of merged. And that’s where you’ll see like these kinds of arrows.”
It isn’t quite apparent in the works, but there are numerous influences interwoven throughout his colorful landscape paintings.
Levi isn’t a traditionally trained painter – in fact, he grew up working blue-collar jobs. He spent a number of years as the delivery driver for his father’s company, making trips throughout the Snowy Range, from Saratoga to Wheatland, through Torrington then down through Cheyenne and back over to Laramie.
He was essentially forced to admire the landscapes of Wyoming on a daily basis. What stuck out the most to him was how over the many drives, these landscapes were always changing.
“What I especially noticed on Cheyenne’s side of the state and north was energy and natural resources really changing the landscape,” Levi said. “You see the different oil derricks and gas flares and all that kind of thing popping up over the course of so many years. I told people that what I was trying to capture was this ever-changing landscape.”
He wasn’t always painting, and he didn’t always take his output as seriously as he does now.
In 2008, his father-in-law gave him a small, creative item: a gift certificate to an art supply store. Levi isn’t sure why this present was meant for him, though, in time, he had done several paintings.
Soon there was a gallery, then a Facebook page he ran as a silent auction, where bids for his work were climbing in price. Around 90% of his sales still come from friends and businesses around southeast Wyoming.
His style developed further. The more he painted and his artwork was hung in galleries from Steamboat, Colorado, to the U.K., the more he considered what his artwork really meant.
“I feel I have an obligation to be a Western artist,” he said. “Not to get too deep into it, but there may also be this sort of rebellious thing where I really hate things like a moose in neon colors and then calling it Western.
“What I’m trying to say is that it feels forced.”
At home
In the past year, Levi and his wife bought their new house. The rent on the last one had become too expensive, leading them to uproot their three young children and take a chance. Part of the deal was that Levi would move to painting full time and turn his craft into more of a business than he ever considered it to be.
“I don’t want to misspeak in my wife’s defense here, but she basically said, ‘Piss or get off the pot,’” he recalled.
Now he’s the primary caretaker of his kids, staying home with them. Levi admits that playing this took some getting used to.
But this is the best mental state Levi said he has ever been in, despite the anxiety-ridden process of trying to sell his paintings to help support his family. Spending this time with his family and developing his craft serves the bigger picture of what he wants to achieve with his art.
“I’m not in this traditional male role, where I go to work at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., come back at 5 p.m., then I’m lucky to see the kids,” Levi said. “I’m truly in a position where I get to contest my own ideas.”
The day is filled with raising his kids. If he needs a little extra money, he’ll offer up landscaping work to some connections he’s developed after living in Laramie for 35 years.
Nights are reserved for working in his studio where, more recently, he’s been experimenting with new mediums. It isn’t that he doesn’t like the style he’s developed, it’s just that he’s becoming increasingly bored.
He said his future lies in multimedia.
Right now, he’s developing a concept with a Laramie agricultural producer who, through some series of events, has accumulated a collection of sheep skulls.
The plan is to create a series of paintings on the skulls. The series will be on display at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse in Laramie starting in July.
Another idea is to use road atlases collected from his time as a delivery driver to create a multimedia collage of discarded items and graffiti to “reflect the experience of growing up on the rails,” he said.
“I love the fake ‘westernness’ of Jackson Hole – I have an affinity for that – but at the same time, it’s not that cut-and-dry,” He said. “It’s not that black-and-white, and I really love to try and play as much of that as possible.
“If I can break out of that and bring a Mos Def or Talib Kweli kind of feeling to that, as well, then that’s more indicative what I really lived and what I really experienced.”