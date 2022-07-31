This one is for the locals.
Cheyenne Frontier Days turns the city into a Western madhouse, one that some locals choose to avoid once years of participation have dulled the sterling silver shine of the event.
Following the CFD rush is the much smaller Laramie County Fair, held from Aug. 3-13. It’s unique in the fact that it does not have traditional midway full of neon lights, carnival games and fair food.
The fair has been here for 115 years, nearly as long as CFD. The upcoming event’s organizers have learned that there’s no reason to compete with something of the magnitude of Frontier Days.
Instead, the Laramie County Fair intends to fulfill the needs of the locals that are tired of the crowds, and want to have a free, community-focused event.
“We try to do a little bit more community-based events,” said Monica Munoz, marketing and sponsorship manager for Laramie County Events. “(CFD) is on a much bigger scale, so we have to bring in the community. That’s more of our focus, our local community.
“It’s kind of nice to relax and go a little bit slower pace.”
Some of the annual events featured in the Laramie County Fair are a big hit among local residents.
The only two paid events there, the truck and tractor pull and the demolition derby, tend to sell out every year. One of the popular free events is the pig wrestling tournament, where different teams of four – ranging from kids to adults – have the task of catching a pig in a slippery mud pit and wrangling it into a small barrel.
“It sounds simple, but it really isn’t,” Munoz said. “It’s an amazing time, and we’ve got people that have competed every year. It’s definitely one of our most popular night events.”
Another is the annual mutton bustin’ competition, a pre-rodeo sport where young children ride sheep for a score. Already, 100 participants have signed up to compete.
These events draw a crowd. There are also smaller, community centered events.
Such smaller events typically include a pie bake-off, farmers market, dog shows and 4-H & FFA horse show, as well as other small, Western-themed competitions.
The livestock shows are one of the biggest aspects of the entire event. They have cattle, poultry, goats, sheep, horses, pigs and rabbits all listed for display.
The exhibit hall will feature displays of local arts, crafts and food.
“That’s kind of where we’re different. We bring in a little bit more of a local element,” Munoz said. “You can bring in your pie to compete against the neighbors or the guy down the street. We provide a place for people to showcase their different talents locally.”
As for new features coming to the fair, Laramie County Events invited the perfect contrast to the abundance of cowboy flair of the past two weeks – Vikings.
The Fjellborg Vikings, a Colorado-based Viking reenactment group, will be setting up and providing educational demonstrations and reenactments.
On the other end of mankind’s technical prowess, the midway will feature a free virtual reality experience. Groups can enter a VR-designated room and play games, one being a virtual escape room that they can solve with other participants.
For a map and list of events coming to this fair, visit laramiecountyevents.com/fair/.