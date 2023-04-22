It can be difficult for the average hiker to find a good local trail, and even more difficult when kids are involved.
Laramie resident Elisa Wharton found herself in such a situation.
Since then, she’s sought to help others on their weekend journeys by cataloging her own with Wandering Whartons, a small online travel blog and social media presence that provides southeast Wyomingites a simple guide to regional outdoor adventure.
“It started when my son was little. Every Thursday, we would go out and find a new local place that we could get to within a couple of hours,” Wharton said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “Either it was a hike or a water feature we could play in or something, because he was very young.
“Since then, I’ve just tried to keep that up, where we’re constantly looking for new places, or even visiting the same places, but doing something different.”
Wharton has been a photographer all her life, so what began as documentation of her children’s adventures soon turned to blogging about their visits to places like the Snowy Range Mountains, Rocky Mountain National Park, Paint Mines Interpretive Park and Vedauwoo Recreation Area. Her family also regularly visits locations in Utah, like Arches National Park and Goblin Valley State Park.
One of the main deciding factors for the locations that the Whartons visit is close proximity. Since their young children are along for the ride, Wharton jokes that they have to be “weekend warriors” on their outdoor excursions, making sure that they can get to and from their hikes over the course of one day.
Not everyone can sacrifice the time and money for a weekend-long trip — and not every Wyomingite looking to hike is a hardcore outdoorsman.
Likewise, the Whartons are not campers, and the hikes they commit to average between one and three miles long, with an emphasis on being particularly scenic. Though their 7-year-old son can handle a longer hike, anything beyond three miles likely leaves Wharton or her husband carrying their 2-year-old daughter at least some portion of the trip.
“Once we started going to all of these beautiful places out here in the West and Wyoming, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible. People have to know about this,’” Wharton said. “There’s not a lot of people talking about travel — solo travel or even adult travel. There’s not a lot for kids, and it’s a big difference traveling with kids, especially younger kids.”
Most of the day-trips Wharton adds to the blog are suitable for the entire family, as well as older individuals or those with disabilities, like the inclusion of Lake Marie in Medicine Bow National Forest, which has a paved pathway circling the lake.
The blog also serves as proof that it’s still possible for families to get outdoors and expose their children to nature. Wharton has seen the positive effects on her son, who enjoys fishing, hiking and “digging up fossils,” even though he hasn’t found one yet.
“I’m hoping that we’re building memories for the kids, whether we stay here our whole lives or if we have to move, where they look back and they’re like, ‘Wow, Wyoming was amazing. I loved growing up in Wyoming and exploring,” Wharton said.
“That’s what I really want — memories for the kids.”
There’s no better place to spend time outdoors than Wyoming and the greater Front Range — when the weather cooperates, that is.
This past winter, the Whartons had their fair share of days sheltered from the elements, but when a warm enough day presented itself, they packed up and made the drive to somewhere as far away as Colorado Springs.
After recently publishing a comprehensive guide to hiking around their hometown of Laramie, the Whartons have planned plenty of excursions for this upcoming summer. It’s finally time to explore the more northern regions of the state, the list currently consisting of Devils Tower National Monument, Keyhole State Park, the Cloud Peak Wilderness, Flaming Gorge Reservoir and the Killpecker Sand Dunes.
It might seem daunting if you’re not familiar with the region, but the Wandering Whartons blog can help streamline the many natural opportunities for hikers, be they experienced or otherwise.
“It just blows my mind that even people in Laramie have never been to Vedauwoo,” Wharton said. “It’s literally 15 minutes down the road, and it’s incredible. That kind of mentality, I just want to help them and be like, ‘OK, you can get out you can do things. Don’t be afraid.’
“You don’t have to have a big plan, just like get in the car, pack some snacks and get to it.”