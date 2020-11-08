Laramie printmaker combines all her passions in Cheyenne Artwalk display

The intersection of art, science and sport is poorly marked. We often assume people who are interested in one aren’t interested in the others, but Laramie-based printmaker, geologist and Olympian Sarah Konrad has found a way to combine all three.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, Cheyenne Artwalk patrons can experience this blending of passions by heading to Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio and checking out Konrad’s three original prints on display for the gallery’s Holiday Show.
“Generally, I focus on things in the natural world and the people enjoying them,” she said. “That’s my background. I’ve spent a whole lot of time both enjoying myself recreationally in the outdoors and competitively, and I’m a scientist, a geologist who’s studied glaciers … it’s what makes me happy.”
In 2006, Konrad competed in the biathlon and in cross-country skiing at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, and she’s also skied in several World Cups and World Championships.
Several years later, in November 2018, she started down her artistic path on a visit to Laramie’s biannual Touchstone Exhibition. When she reached the room featuring Laramie artist Ginnie Madsen’s work, she struck up a conversation with the printmaker about her artistic process. She must have asked the right questions, Konrad recalled of the exchange, because by the end, she’d been invited to watch Madsen in the studio.
Konrad observed Madsen’s unique process for creating small-scale linocut prints close enough to end up as a sort of apprentice, trying the technique herself until she was confident enough to start showing her own prints.
Now, she’s a part of the very show at which she first fell in love with printmaking.
“You start with your piece of linoleum, and in the first layer, you have your white already carved out, and let’s say you put red down next, when you go back, you can carve out anything red, then put a new color on,” she said. “So you can’t change what you’ve already done. If you’ve done something, it’s there, you have to keep taking away and you can’t add back.
“You’re kind of stuck with what you’ve got, and what’s kind of neat about that is … this allows me to loosen up a bit. You’re stuck with it, so go with it, and it makes me a little more easygoing and perhaps gives a looser feel to the art.”
Konrad goes to the studio once a week, where she does all her actual printing and inking. In her downtime on non-studio days, she carves pieces to prepare them to be inked.
“Printmaking is all sort of in reverse – the image you carve out is the opposite of what you end up printing,” she said. “I just never really know how it’ll work. … It lends itself to a lot of magic.”
Konrad had an interest in art long before she started creating it. She played around with pen-and-ink drawing, then oil painting in her school days, which was fun, but not as liberating as she finds printmaking. As a very detail-oriented person, Konrad said she often found herself being too precise, which held her back creatively and made art too frustrating.
Now, she’s thankful to have found a creative outlet that lets her explore the juxtaposition of nature and sport through depictions of familiar Wyoming recreational scenes.
“It’s been a great way to explore another side of the world.”