Art exhibits have always been immersive in one way or another. Although visitors were never allowed to touch Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” at The Museum of Modern Art, seeing the colors, textures and brushstrokes of the painting were always enough to transport them to the artist’s asylum room window in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it often feels like we’ve had our sight taken away from us. We can’t experience artwork in person in most areas of the country, so artists across all mediums are trying new methods for showcasing their work.
In Cheyenne, Laramie County Community College has turned to a brand-new online format for the three artists that were planning to exhibit their work on campus this summer. The platform is being designed in-house and will allow students and members of the public alike to experience everything from self-portraits to ceramics in a new, healthier way.
“In mid-March as everything changed, I was looking for opportunities to continue this opportunity for the students,” said Matt West, art instructor at LCCC. “We had already scheduled these on-ground exhibits for the summer, already had these artists under contract, and they were willing to make the transition from on-ground to online so we’ve been spending the last two months doing that.”
West is grateful that the visual artists were eager to adapt their presentation medium for an increasingly digital world, and he’s excited to see it all come together in a unique experience that viewers can’t get by just visiting the respective creators’ websites.
First on the lineup is Chloe West, whose artist statement says her work is “centered on the act of painting and observation: looking intently at myself and my surroundings with specific attention to how the body relates to interior spaces. I paint the surfaces of the everyday, enfleshing material skins.”
She utilizes various perspectives, the statement added, to create a nonlinear narrative that both allows and denies the viewer’s gaze, thus exploring the themes of visibility, accessibility and private/public space.
Her virtual exhibit with LCCC, which will be on display June 1-12, will focus on her new series of self-portraits – and help students learn to create their own artistic depictions of themselves.
“There will be written content and there will be videos,” West said. “For instance, for the first show, Chloe is creating a how-to self portrait video … She was able to reimagine the exhibition from on-ground to online with an individual focus on her 10-year history with self portrait.”
He added that Nicole Banowetz, the Denver-based sculptor whose virtual LCCC exhibit will run June 15-26, is creating an installation exhibit in her backyard and performance piece that will be viewable online via video.
Although West has no experience with digital artistic mediums, he’s enjoying the educational opportunity that is building this new exhibit platform with LCCC’s PR department and the school’s web designer. He feels like during this period of constant change, he’s learning just as much as his students are.
“As this world has changed we don’t have the opportunity to do what we were doing, so we have to do something else,” he said. “These virtual galleries offer the students the opportunity to continue their learning with 21st century tools. … It’s our new reality. Myself and LCCC and the students and these artists are all willing to embrace this new reality and see where our learning can take us.”
West said he’s positive that virtual exhibits will offer benefits that in-person displays can’t, but because his team hasn’t debuted the first one yet, it’s too early to know what those will be. His guess, however, is that having the opportunity to see and hear from the artists via video before or after viewing their work will give students a new appreciation and understanding of what goes into that artist’s creative process.
Asked why he wanted to continue to display art for both students and the public during the current public health crisis, his answer was simple.
“I think that people always want art and experience, and this is how we can offer it to the community.”