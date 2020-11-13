There’s no perfect way to handle the stress of a pandemic, but Laramie County Community College theater majors are finding creativity helps.
“I feel like a lot of people need to talk about what’s happened this year, especially with quarantine,” said LCCC student Lissy Sitzler, who wrote a piece for the college’s latest virtual theater production. “Writing our own play was a good way of handling it. … It also helped to not feel too alone in these times. You realize you’re not the only one going through this.”
Sitzler’s monologue, “I Don’t Know,” will be part of “Stories from Quarantine,” a collection of filmed theatrical works created by theater production and creative writing students that will be available on the LCCC Theatre Program’s YouTube page Nov. 19-21.
Theatre instructor Jason Pasqua said this COVID-conscious form of theater has been difficult to put together, but he’s excited by the atypical approach of filming various short pieces, editing them and then stringing them together as a collection that resembles several short films. The task of putting it all together fell on his shoulders for this project, in addition to his usual role of director.
“One of the biggest obstacles is, for me, I’m a theater person – that’s what I know how to do,” he said. “When you’re shooting video and editing it together, what you realize is you’ve got this other set of tools that allows you to do so much, and it’s almost like because just about anything is possible, you can get overwhelmed with the choices that are in front of you. So you have to really zero in very tight into your artistic goal or vision.”
His students also wear several hats for “Stories from Quarantine” because the majority wrote their piece and then either perform it or act in a peer’s piece. Sitzler’s monologue will be performed by a fellow student, which gave her the chance to collaborate with both Pasqua and the actor to make sure her artistic vision was clear.
It’s quite rare that a performer gets to work directly with the playwright of a production, both Sitzler and Pasqua noted, and they took it as an opportunity for everyone involved to learn something new.
“What you get most from that (writing) is a better sense of who you are as a person, but you also get ownership of it,” Pasqua said. “If you’ve written something and given it to another person to perform, you have another lesson there: how to let go of something and let that person bring themselves to it.”
It’s hard to have someone else bring your work to life, but Pasqua said it also teaches the students that just because something makes sense to you as the playwright doesn’t mean it’ll translate when someone else is reading it.
Sitzler said it’s helpful to have writers on set (which, for her monologue, will be the LCCC Playhouse), because it’s easy to ask quick clarification questions and make sure the writer’s voice is coming across authentically.
“That’s something you don’t have with other plays most of the time. You can’t ask the playwright what they meant or what emotions they felt when writing it,” she said. “It was really important for me to also talk to the playwright about it and see what kind of situation they were in when they wrote it.”
The piece Sitzler is acting in is about depression, which was a topic she found extra relatable during this time. But even though she felt personally connected to the subject matter, she still misinterpreted the piece when she first read it. She completely changed her approach, she added, after speaking with the writer and learning that the piece was meant to be more active than passive.
Acting in front of a camera isn’t new to Sitzler, who’s acted in a few short films, but she said it’s still not easy. This assignment was the ideal lesson in remembering not to look into the camera or pay attention to what the camera is doing. She added that it taught her how to pick a location and stay organized, because filming is all about logistics, which only get more complicated when everyone needs to stay 6 feet apart and/or wear masks.
Sitzler finds this collection of plays particularly powerful because they’re all true stories. Some are fictionalized for dramatic effect, she said, but they’re all based in truth. Pasqua’s assignment was to write a compelling piece about what their lives have been like since March, and the result is a collection of wildly different writings that use a variety of mediums. Some are quite sad, and others show the bright spots in this period of social distancing, but perhaps the most unique is a silent shadow theater piece that provided its own technical difficulties.
The works were filmed all over town – some were shot from home, and some were shot at the theater in a socially distanced fashion – but a theme that emerged in every piece, regardless of setting, was reflection and how screens are literal and figurative reflections of ourselves.
“I really love seeing how creatively everyone handled this task,” Sitzler said. “I feel like with everyone talking about it and writing about it, even just the performers and playwrights talking about it … helped process what happened this year.”