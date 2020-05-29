June 21st brings us the summer solstice, so warmer weather has finally arrived in Wyoming. This month if you go out after it gets dark, you will see some wonderful stars and constellations in every direction.
If you face north, you will see a “w” above the northern horizon; these five stars are the constellation Cassiopeia. The Little Dipper, also known as Ursa Minor, is halfway above the northern horizon. Almost overhead you can see the Big Dipper, the most well-known of Ursa Major. If you follow the arc of the handle of the Big Dipper, you’ll run in to the brilliant star Arcturus. Facing west, you can see the spring constellation of Leo, which is easily picked out by locating the Sickle; a group of stars that look like a backwards question mark. If you look to the south, you can see two constellations very close to the horizon: Scorpius resembles a fishhook and Sagittarius is obvious as a group of stars that resembles an old-fashioned teapot. If you find the spout of the teapot, it is pointing toward the center of our Milky Way Galaxy. Last but not least, when you face east, you will see a definite sign that summer is here because the Summer Triangle shines brightly in the sky. The Summer Triangle is made up of these three bright stars; Vega in Lyra, Deneb in Cygnus and Altair in Aquila.
Looking around the sky on a dark and starry night you will quickly notice some areas of the sky are more densely speckled with stars. A close-up of the sky through binoculars or telescopes will also reveal a variety of stellar density. Some regions contain few stars, some contain an obvious grouping of stars and others contain lots of stars. The areas with a denser region of stars are known as star clusters. The summer skies are rich with star clusters.
Star clusters are groups of stars that are relatively close together in space so they are gravitationally bound to each other. Star clusters range from small groups of a few dozen stars to large groups made up of 100s of thousands of stars. Star clusters are important keys to understanding the evolution of stars.
Astronomers study star clusters because it is assumed all the stars in a cluster were born at about the same time and lie at approximately the same distance from Earth. This tells astronomers the differences they see in the stars making up that cluster are due to the different masses of the stars involved. Present theories of stellar evolution are heavily based on what astronomers have learned about stellar evolution by studying star clusters.
Galactic or open clusters contain anywhere between a few dozen to a few hundred stars. Open clusters cover about 12 to 65 light years of space. Some well-known examples of open clusters visible to the unaided eye are the Pleiades, the Beehive Cluster and the Hyades. There are about 1000 open clusters catalogued.
Open clusters contain stars that are young, hot and are second or third generation stars. They contain some of metals heavier than hydrogen and helium. Open clusters are common in the plane of our galaxy, especially in the spiral arms. The brightest stars in an open cluster are either red or blue giants, depending on the age of the cluster.
Open clusters are loose groupings of stars and are gradually dispersed through the galaxy due to differential rotation and gravitational interactions with other star systems or nebulae. Astronomers believe open clusters will drift apart within one or two orbits around the galactic nucleus. This explains why most of the open clusters we see are relatively young systems. Some open clusters are just beginning to blow away the emission nebula from which they formed and are probably only the first stars visible from their stellar nursery. Some examples of this would be the Lagoon and the Trifid Nebula found in Sagittarius.
Observing open clusters is easy even with binoculars. You will quickly notice some clusters contain stars of uniform brightness where others contain both bright and dim stars. Any size telescope can also be used to study open clusters.
Associations are clusters of stars with only 10 to 100 members. Associations have a looser structure than open clusters and cover about 30 to 300 light years of space. Most associations are rich in hot, young O and B stars.
Globular clusters contain between 10s of thousands to millions of stars. Globulars are densely populated with stars and cover about 15 to 80 light years of space. Globulars are spherical in shape and are thought to have been born at the same time out of the same nebula. Some great globulars are M 13, the Hercules Globular Cluster and M 22 in Sagittarius. We know of 150 globular clusters in our galaxy.
Globulars move in giant and highly eccentric elliptical orbits that intersect the plane of our galaxy. Globular clusters are spread out in a spherical shell in the halo of our galaxy. They lie above and below the plane of our galaxy.
Globular clusters contain old stars, which contain only hydrogen and helium. Globular clusters are thought to be the oldest objects in our galaxy. Some of them are at least 14 billion years old. The brightest members of globular clusters are red giant stars.
Globular clusters appear as a magnificent sight through a telescope. There are so many stars they seem to swarm around each other into a tightly wound ball. Globulars require a modest-size telescope – at least 6 inches in aperture – to resolve the fabulous ball of stars.
Star clouds are regions of the sky that contains so many stars, they appear to be close together in space and resemble a continuous band of bright clouds. These irregular-shaped star clouds are particularly noticeable in the direction of our galactic center found in the constellation of Sagittarius.
June Planetary Highlights
AM Planets: Venus and Mars
PM Planet: Jupiter and Saturn rising after 11 p.m.
June Moon Phases:
Full Moon: June 5
Third or Last Quarter: June 13
New Moon: June 21
First Quarter: June 28