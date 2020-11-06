A 1960s-set Western laden with big skies, steady gazes and slow-roasted narrative corn, “Let Him Go” gets by on the strength of its female leads, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville. Kevin Costner’s effective, too, and he’s right in his taciturn sweet spot, muttering about this and that.
The story line’s parenting debate takes place in a world so many Americans miss these days, and not simply because this or that president longs for them. The old days, I mean. Days of yore. When strong men and strong women talked through their problems by not talking, usually over fried eggs and complete ignorance of their cholesterol levels.
Writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s adaptation of the 2013 Larry Watson novel lays things out patiently, as the story rides into its second-half storm of retribution and violence. Early on, retired Montana sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and sometime horse trainer Margaret Blackledge (Lane) endure the sudden death of their newly married son. His dazed widow (Kayli Carter) remarries into a skeezy, Faulkner-on-the-plains clan known as the Weboys.
In town one day, Margaret spies her grandson’s new stepfather (Will Brittain) smacking around both his wife and his stepson. Days later, this unhappy family relocates to Western North Dakota, where the extended Weboy family lives under the iron fist of matriarch Blanche (Manville). Margaret’s mission becomes single-minded and righteous: It’s time to reclaim her grandson. “I’m not coming back here without him,” Lane tells Costner, though we already know he’ll be along for the ride.
Gratifyingly, Lane has learned over the years to do less and less on camera – less externalized and strenuous acting, that is, and more being. This is one of her most naturally authoritative performances. Manville, such a fabulous powerhouse in “Phantom Thread” and a slew of Mike Leigh movies, is basically putting an audition on tape for the next (hopefully better) screen version of “August: Osage County.” Subtle she’s not, but neither is “Let Him Go.”
The anachronisms don’t come from the production design, or the impressive location work (Alberta, Canada, subbing for its neighbors to the south). Instead, they’re a matter of attitudes more plausible today than 60 years ago. (The novel took place 10 years earlier, in 1951.) Would the spousal and child abuse witnessed on the sidewalk really stir up much fuss in that particular part of the world in 1961? Even in an empathetic character such as Margaret? Would the Blackledges so readily befriend Peter, the thinly conceived, conveniently located Native American loner (played by Booboo Stewart) who joins the couple in their grandson-extraction mission?
The novel begins in North Dakota and moves westward; in the movie, it’s the other way around, and the way the dead-eyed, predatory Weboys comport themselves, North Dakota could sue for defamation. (It’s melodrama as another form of fracking.) What keeps the film on the rails, and pretty engaging, has a lot to do with the comforting presence of its stars. It also relates back to the simple, seductive, black-and-white codes of honor we know from generations of westerns, up to and including the recent smash “A Quiet Place,” a frontier family saga with a monster in the middle.
Older audiences, if they’re not squeamish or too citified, will likely respond to “Let Him Go” because it’s about rugged individualists who know right from wrong, and believe in treating people well until it’s time for the killing that needs doing. Lulled by composer Michael Giacchino’s spare guitar lines and reassuring strings, director Bezucha paces things carefully. When the shotguns (and, painfully, a hatchet) come out, we’re good and ready. The moral – some families simply are not destined to blend – may not be much, but for this austere pulp, it’s enough.