The guy walking around outside your window definitely shouldn’t have been there.
You kept an eye on him, and he just paced. Back and forth, back and forth and every once in awhile, he glared at you through your window. You wished he would leave. He didn’t belong there. Especially because, as in the new book “Life with the Afterlife” by Amy Bruni, with Julie Tremaine, you’re several stories up from ground level.
She was just a kid when that happened.
It wasn’t that the man was standing on thin air, Amy Bruni says, but that he was just outside her bedroom window, two stories up, and he didn’t look happy. She startled then, as small kids would, but not overly so because ghosts and their attention-getting tactics were never a big deal to anyone in her family. She even had a couple of aunts who dabbled in All Things Spiritual, so it’s overall no surprise that Bruni, co-host of TV’s “Kindred Spirits,” has made ghost hunting her job.
The first thing a successful ghost hunter needs to know, she says, is that “ghosts are people, too.” A good ghost hunter, in fact, knows that not all ghosts are frightening. Chances are, the seemingly-random things they do might startle you, but that’s how they get your attention; most of them just want to communicate with you and if that scares you, well, they probably didn’t mean it, exactly.
Don’t ask a ghost to “cross over” or “go to the light” because that’s rather insulting. You can forget about a “ghost detector” because there are truly all kinds of ways to find ghosts. Be aware of, but not too concerned about, ghosts that attach themselves to things or places; and know that ghosts do exist but don’t believe everything you read.
And finally, remember that the creepy sound you hear isn’t always a ghost.
Picture this: you’re awakened in the middle of the night by a thump-thump, thump-thump-thump, and it’s coming from a back-room closet. That relieved, sheepish laugh you make when you find out that it’s just a couple of fallen boxes – that’s what it’s like reading “Life with the Afterlife.” It’s fall-appropriate and Halloweeny, a little shaky-spooky, but you’ll also be able to turn off the lights and sleep at night.
Don’t close your eyes just yet, though: author Amy Bruni (with Julie Tremaine) is also perfectly willing to raise the hairs along your arms with a few jump-out-of-your-chair tales.
Bruni’s stories generally have a happy-ish ending and they’re almost the kinds you could tell the kids, in order to inoculate them against unnecessary frights.
But then, there are the terrifying ones...
This is a book for the curious, for believers and scoffers, and for anyone who wants a little scare.
It’ll let you know that it’s okay to literally whistle past graveyards and to be wary of shadows, but not too much. Yes, parts of “Life with the Afterlife” are instructional – and part of it will leave you shaking in your BOOOOts.