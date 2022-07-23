ENTER-MUS-EILISH-SONGS-GET

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Rich Fury

If you’ve spent too much time lately watching garbage TV and feeling miserable about the state of the world, so has Billie Eilish.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, three months after her Coachella headline set, released a pair of new singles on Thursday, the fan-favorite live cut “TV” and “The 30th.” Both are graceful, acoustic guitar-driven ballads with a very 2022 sense of alienation and worry.

