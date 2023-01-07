John Rosemond FILE

John Rosemond

Q: Getting my daughters, 15 and 13, to pick up their clothes from the floors of their rooms requires constant nagging from me. I’m at my wits’ end. Please help me out with this. It’s driving me slowly insane.

A: Speaking as your therapist du jour, it is my responsibility to inform you that you may already have crossed the line. Remember the famous line, insanity is doing the same thing over and over even though you keep getting the same result.

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond‘s website at johnrosemond.com; readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus