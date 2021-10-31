Cheyenne’s Bria Hammock may be an artist and graphic designer by trade, but she is a history nerd at heart.
It shows in her recent “Notable to Notorious: Women of the Wild West” art installment, which can be seen lining the walls of the Paramount Cafe with vibrant color and a diverse array of both familiar and not-so-familiar faces.
The exhibit presents portraits of different women from the history of the Wild West, with emphasis on women who went against the grain, whether their actions granted them fame or infamy.
“It was not only a learning experience for me in terms of really diving into something new and different,” Hammock said. “But I also spent the time to learn about all of those gals and read about their lives and figure out if they fit within the narrative that I was trying to tell.”
The installment made its debut at the Nicolaysen Contemporary Art Museum in Casper months ago, but brightening the walls of the Paramount feels like a fitting role for a collection of portraits that can be surprisingly interactive.
Hammock’s murals and artwork are somewhat of a mainstay in Cheyenne. Two pieces hang in the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, another in the Lincoln Theatre.
Early last year, Hammock hosted the “It Takes a Village” virtual art exhibit at the Array School of Technology. Held during the height of the pandemic, onlookers could observe her work in the windows of the building, or virtually for a safe viewing experience.
Hammock has largely never worked in portraits before now, though it would be hard to tell judging solely off of “Women of the Wild West.”
“I think typical portraits are very ‘this is who the person is, this is what the image looks like, let’s figure out how we can recreate them in that exact light,’” Hammock said. “It was really cool to be able to take my style, and then with a little bit less of that recognizability, create more of a feeling around them.”
More than anything else, Hammock wanted to try something new. She joked that she “hopes to hate” all of her past work because it means she has grown as an artist.
She is drawn to nature and wildlife artwork, with many of her pieces displayed around town depicting scenes of Wyoming’s natural characteristics as she perceives them.
Her work is clean without being rigid, with different smaller patches of color often accumulating into one greater cohesive image, something that makes these portraits pop, but also presents a unique challenge.
“I think there’s an essence of recognizability that, in doing a portrait, has to kind of really convey that person, as opposed to conveying the species of whatever it is that you’re doing,” Hammock said. “There’s definitely a lot more nuance there.”
Creating portraits vastly changes the creative process, but it didn’t hinder her approach. She said she spent a considerable amount of time narrowing down just who she would be representing in the collection, reading books on each of the women, and making sure to create an ethnically diverse selection.
And diverse it is. The women in the collection range from different time periods and walks of life, some infamous, some total outlaws. Others might be hardly known at all to the general public, but each one has a story that Hammock hopes people will stop and take time to learn.
“It just puts it into a little bit of a different perspective,” Hammock said. “I feel like there’s so much that’s romanticized about the Wild West and the time back then, but we get this really narrow story.”
One’s attention might be drawn to the excellent contrast and unique framing of the Annie Oakley piece. Many will recognize Sacagawea with a detailed, but highly stylized electric blue wrap and yellow background.
Taking a closer look at these will lure viewers into lesser known figures, like Mary Fields, the first African American female star/route mail carrier; or Margaret Chung, the first American-born Chinese female physician.
By portraying a variety of different women from different backgrounds, she hopes to open up a conversation that the viewer can actively engage in.
“I think that when you can make that connection and experience deeper, with the art being the catalyst, I’m all for it,” Hammock said. “I feel like that ends up making people want to appreciate art more than they would have just by standing there looking at something someone painted.”
Keeping with the theme of the collection, Hammock decided that she would donate the proceeds from “Women of the Wild West” to Climb Wyoming, an organization that helps low-income single mothers overcome poverty.
She has no personal connection to the organization herself, but as of the “It Takes a Village” exhibit, she has begun donating at least one of her collections to a local charity once they have left the display circuit.
Climb Wyoming was the perfect fit for this collection.
“Hopefully the sale of their pieces will be able to help women in today’s society get to that point where they’re able to have that voice and do the things in the community that maybe they haven’t felt like they were able to do in the past,” Hammock said.