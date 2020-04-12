Sarah Oman isn’t afraid to admit it – for the first couple weeks of social distancing, her fitness and nutrition regimens went right out the window. She may or may not have eaten a whole pizza in one sitting.
But Oman, a group fitness instructor at Fitness 307, let herself give in to such temptations for good reason: she had just received the news that an old childhood friend living in New York City had died of COVID-19.
“I was sad and ate all the things in my house because I’m a human,” she said. “I looked at old pictures and put on sad ’80s songs and cried about it, and that was the first day it got really real for me.”
But last week, a fellow wellness junkie said something that got Oman out of her funk: “People really need you right now.”
That’s when Oman realized it was time to retreat back to the home workouts she used to do before she became a trainer, back when she was a stay-at-home mom who could only sneak a workout in when her son was napping. Those days, she’d lace up her indoor sneakers, grab her 5- and 10-pound weights, pop in a VHS tape and get in at least 30 minutes of exercise before mom duties started to consume her day again.
Establish a space and routine
Now, that’s what Oman recommends everyone do to stay healthy while social distancing.
“I look at it (exercise) as just as important as brushing your teeth – daily self care,” she said. “Raising your heart rate for 20 minutes a day is crucial to your health.”
The first step Oman recommends taking right now is establishing a home gym. No, it doesn’t need to be fancy (though she said she’s constantly jealous of all the beautiful home gyms she’s seeing on Facebook lately). It just needs to be a space where you can move around and will be physically separated from others.
“Set up a place in the house where you cannot be interrupted by family members,” she said. “Put your phone almost in another room – unless you’re using it for music – and turn notifications off ... I call it (these distractions) the squirrel. ‘What can I do now not to finish this workout?’”
Don’t listen to your inner squirrel, she urged. Instead, dedicate a specific slot of your day to a focused 20-minute workout of your choosing. This could be anything from a free fitness video on YouTube to an old workout DVD – or you could utilize common home features like the staircase.
One simple at-home workout that doesn’t require any equipment, Oman said, is to go up and down your stairs five times. Afterward, do 10 pushups, 10 squats and 10 crunches. Repeat this cycle a few times (running up and down the stairs rather than walking if you want to amp up the intensity), and before you know it, you’ve done that for 20 minutes and gotten your heart rate up.
To work on everything from your glutes to your upper body, Oman suggested getting a set of 5- and/or 10-pound dumb-bells that you can use for a variety of workouts (do an Google search for phrases such as dumbbell Romanian deadlift, dumbbell front squat and dumbbell floor press for inspiration/instruction).
Find a community
Oman considers her Fitness 307 friends her family, and she said one of the hardest changes amid the pandemic has been being away from them.
She doesn’t get that daily dose of loving support and community from others who are trying to better themselves, and like most gym regulars, this is the first time she’s been forbidden from stepping foot in the place that brings her the most solitude.
But, like everyone, she’s adapting. She now records workout videos for the gym’s private Facebook group, as well as the occasional public video and/or written workout for the Fitness 307 Instagram and Facebook pages. This isn’t the time to turn people away, she said, and personal trainer and co-owner at HIIT 30 Tristin Williams couldn’t agree more.
“I’m willing to help anybody who can find me on Facebook,” Williams said.
Williams decided she needed to start getting back into a routine when she realized she wasn’t getting all her usual steps in. On an average day, Williams’ step count is between 17,000 and 20,000 because she typically leads five fitness classes. But without the ability to go into the gym, she’s had to find other ways to get those steps back.
Recently she’s been going on a two-mile walk in the mornings when she would normally be teaching class, which she realizes isn’t as cardio-inducing as the class exercise, but it’s a start. She’s also doing that on top of teaching classes on Facebook Live for gym members.
She wishes she could post all the videos for free like several other gyms are doing, but Williams said that being a small business, she needs to offer services specifically to the paying members who are helping her stay afloat.
It’s hard to motivate both herself and her virtual audiences, Oman said, but having people around who support you and care about your wellness is crucial to getting into a healthy routine right now.
“My husband is a huge motivator … I’m a trainer, and he’s the one saying, ‘Sarah, let’s go to the basement and do something,’ and I don’t want to, but 30 minutes later, I’m so glad I did,” she said. “Do it together with someone, and you can make it a lot of fun.”
Be mindful
Williams said social distancing has led her to try new forms of exercise that she never got around to previously, which is why she recently discovered how fun step aerobics is (and decided it’s something she’ll likely continue to do long after this pandemic ends).
She encourages everyone to get up and move in new ways while they’re stuck inside, but Williams said there’s one important step everyone should take before even thinking about playing that cardio dance video on YouTube.
“First of all, as much as physical health is important, you have to think of all forms of health,” she said. “So (first) staying positive and not letting negativity creep in, because then everything goes downhill from there.”
Yoga instructor Bailey Flournoy agrees. She tells her students to consider this a time to slow down in every aspect of their life. One great way to do that, she suggested, is to take a few moments every morning to sit away from others in silence. Take in how you’re feeling in that moment and be aware of it, which might allow you to better accept the state of your mental health.
“I’d also encourage people to do that same thing at night, so before you go to bed,” she said. “Before you lay down, practice a short five-minute meditation to bring awareness to your breath and your body and just breathe. Practicing mindfulness is really important right now – there is so much craziness in the world, and it’s easy to get wrapped up in it, so we need to be aware of how to make ourselves well.”
Practicing yoga combines these practices with exercise, so Flournoy also noted that she’s currently teaching three online yoga courses – Calm, Balance and Move, all part of her business, Black Flower Yoga – that can help people to find some sense of balance and peace during this pandemic.
For those who aren’t able to pay for a yoga class, Flournoy suggested simply sitting on the floor and bending in any way you can. She knows several people think yoga isn’t for them, but simple stretching can help everyone feel more relaxed and ready to either conquer their day or find some tranquility before bed.
Stay positive
It’s way easier said than done, but all three women agreed that any attempt at optimism can help those who are focusing on their personal wellness.
“The most important thing right now is to not look at the negative,” she said. “In our society, we’re drawn to the bad things, but the good things for me right now are that I have the opportunity to pay more attention to myself, slow down and go outside when I want to. Turn to the light and see what you can do within the walls of your home.”
Nobody can force you to practice healthy habits, Williams said. That motivation has to come from deep inside yourself, so she encourages people to look inward and reflect on what they want to change in their life.
And while you’re at it, be nice to yourself.
“Stay positive,” Williams added. “Positive self-talk is huge – no ‘this sucks,’ more ‘we’re going to get through this, it’s going to be OK in the end.’ ... Know that you need to do what’s best for your mind, body and health. And you’re important.”