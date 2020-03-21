Local historical romance author relies on structured process to produce quality novels

The two things Amanda Cabot loves most about living in Cheyenne are reflected in every fictional 19th century town she writes about: friendly residents with a strong sense of community.
“One thing that appeals to my readers is the lifestyle of small towns,” Cabot said. “They have been there for a couple generations, everyone knows everybody, and they look out for each other. That sense of community and belonging is something that seems to resonate with my readers, perhaps because we’re such a mobile society now and families don’t stay together.”
Cabot’s latest novel, “Out of the Embers,” takes place in Mesquite Springs, a small town in the Texas Hill Country of the 1850s. It’s the first book in her new trilogy, “Mesquite Springs,” and it follows heroine Evelyn Radcliffe 10 years after the killing of her parents. She’s newly homeless after the local orphanage, her home-turned-workplace, burns down, and she has a feeling it wasn’t an accident.
The book is of the historical romance genre, like all of Cabot’s work, but the author said this piece has a stronger mystery element than most of her previous novels.
“Many of my books have a light suspense or mystery element to them, but this one is heavier on the mystery,” she said. “Who is after Evelyn – what’s going on? That was fun to write, but also a bit of a challenge to make sure I revealed enough about the other characters to keep readers intrigued, but not give away the plot.”
Unlike some writers, Cabot said she goes in knowing the end of her mystery before she ever starts writing the first draft. Cabot never begins her writing process until she feels prepared – and she follows a series of detailed steps that she’s perfected after publishing 23 books.
Cabot’s first step is always choosing the location and time frame for the book to take place in, then conducts basic research on what was happening there during that time.
She chose to set “Out of the Embers” in Texas Hill Country (a part of the country she personally loves visiting, but also has a large readership) from 1856-77 because, Cabot said, that’s what some people call the “Golden Age” of Texas history. Texas had become a state at that point, but it was before it became part of the confederacy, so it was a time of relative prosperity, when many of the state’s defining characteristics were developed.
Next, Cabot writes the book’s synopsis.
“That’s my selling tool, that’s what I send to my editor, and there are multiple committees that make a decision on whether or not to write a book (based on it),” Cabot said. “When they approve it, it goes to a publishing committee, and they ask ‘Is this a book we think will appeal to our readers?’ and ‘By the way, can we make a profit off it?’”
Then, Cabot writes a chapter-by-chapter outline of the entire novel.
The point of this step in the process is to determine the main events that are going to define the plot of the book. She writes several subplots and the main plot on separate pieces of paper to differentiate them, but also to ensure that they can be blended together. She then numbers them to determine the right sequence before finally breaking them into chapters (which typically contain three scenes each, she said).
Next, she writes what she calls the “skeleton,” aka the first draft.
“Like a Halloween skeleton, it’s kind of ugly, but it’s essential,” Cabot said. “I mean, you can’t have a human being without a skeleton … One of the things I’ve discovered is that even though I think I know my characters really well before I start that first draft, I know them a whole lot better when I’ve finished it. Sometimes I see them through a different perspective.”
Even her husband recognizes that halfway through every first draft, Cabot decides she’s written the worst piece of prose in the history of the English language. That means sometimes she ends up abandoning it, but the exercise was still a crucial means of weeding through her ideas.
Then comes the second draft, which Cabot refers to as the “flesh and blood” stage.
Cabot’s method is to first scribble mainly dialogue longhand on a piece of paper, then she opens Microsoft Word on her computer to turn said scribbles into coherent sentences.
Next, she prints out the second draft to read and make editing notes on paper.
“Sometimes I add a scene, sometimes I delete a scene, but mostly I amplify what I wrote in the first draft – add more emotion, add description,” she said.
Cabot then transfers those written changes into her Word document, prints it and enters the “accessory stage.”
“I’ve realized my brain reacts differently to printed word than it does on the screen – it catches different things,” she said of this self-editing method. “Somebody told me there are studies that say most people see things differently and catch different mistakes, react differently when looking at hard copy versus the screen.”
Cabot tends to work as quickly as she can during this stage, which is mainly focused on polishing, fixing overlooked discrepancies and adding fun embellishments – hence “accessory stage” – that she didn’t have time to think about during the earlier steps.
Finally, she does one final read-through.
A few changes are made at this part of the process, but Cabot said they’re quite minor compared to everything already done to the second draft. She makes all those edits in her Word document, then sends it off to the editors at Revell, a division of Baker Publishing Group.
“This is the fifth trilogy (I’ve done) for this particular publisher, Revell, so it got started three years ago when I gave them a proposal,” Cabot said. “There’s a long lead time in book publishing, so I was finishing up the last trilogy and sent a proposal for this new one, then started writing it and turned in the finished manuscript March 1, 2019.”
What followed was two rounds of edits, formatting, typesetting and then finally Cabot got to see the galleys before the book went to press.
The process is much more structured than people with lofty artistic visions of writers might imagine, and Cabot said she’s always been this way because staying organized makes the whole process easier for both her and the team at Revell.
Her past experience might have something to do with it, as well.
“For me, the most fun is the second draft. That’s when I take the rough manuscript and turn it into something that I’m proud to have my name on,” she said. “My husband claims it’s because I’m an editor at heart – at one point, I worked as an editor of a technical magazine.”