Local longtime couples share their love stories

Not even a global pandemic can get in the way of love. That’s why, this Valentine’s Day weekend, we’re celebrating by looking back on what brought several local couples together – and why they’ve stuck it out through life’s many obstacles.
Darlene and Rex Arnold
How long they’ve been together: 65 years
Where they live: Pointe Frontier Retirement Community
Darlene and Rex Arnold’s first encounter is right out of a movie.
When Darlene was a sophomore at Chugwater School, she and a few friends were playing a game of crack the whip at the local rink. Rex, 19, had just finished a day of work on a ranch outside town and happened to be standing next to the rink when Darlene went flying out.
“I fell into him, and he asked, ‘Do you want to go get a Coke?’” Darlene recalled. “Our grandkids always say we lived happily ever after.”
The couple married May 22, 1955, in Chugwater and moved to Cheyenne the next year. In the capital city, Darlene worked as a nanny while Rex served in the Wyoming Air National Guard. Darlene believes it was their faith and mutual love of family and friends that made them a strong pair. They’re also lifelong fans of the University of Wyoming Cowboys, which took them on many trips around the country to enjoy away games.
The Arnolds raised three children together – two sons and one daughter – and all three are now married with children. These days, one of Rex and Darlene’s greatest joys is talking on Facetime with their 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Asked to offer some advice for younger couples, Darlene said it’s all about communication and finances.
“Don’t get in debt, so you don’t have to worry where the next dollar comes from,” she said.
Beverly J. and Pete H. Poteet Jr.
How long they’ve been together: 61 years
Where they live: Pointe Frontier Retirement Community
The Poteets met under one of the most romantic of circumstances: a wedding. Pete’s brother was tying the knot with a close friend of Beverly’s, and because they were both part of the wedding party, they met at the rehearsal the night before.
Beverly grew up on a farm north of Burns, and she was still in high school when Pete came up from Texas for the festivities. Because people “didn’t use the phone like they do now,” it was hard for the pair to keep in touch in the years following – they dated other people throughout, and Beverly was even engaged to someone else at one point – but she couldn’t stop thinking about Pete.
“I remember one time my sister-in-law called to see if I could come over for dinner because she had a surprise for me,” Beverly recalled. “He had come up from Texas to visit, and when we got there for dinner, we were each other’s surprise.”
The couple dated long-distance after that until Pete moved into an apartment on Pioneer Avenue in 1959, the same year they got married in Cheyenne.
“I figured she’d be there,” Pete said of how they chose which state to live in.
“I had been working in Oklahoma, at Tinker Air Force Base there, and I remember him writing me a letter saying ‘Get your butt back to Wyoming where you belong,’” Beverly said with a chuckle.
As advice for younger couples, Pete offered the same perspective many men have shared before him: “Always do what she says.”
Bonnie J. and John W. Donnell
How long they’ve been together: 70 years
Where they live: Edgewood Aspen Wind
John “Jack” and Bonnie Donnell don’t remember a life without each other in it. The pair met when they were 3 years old, and they grew up in Worland with just one house between them.
One of Jack’s earliest memories of their young friendship was when Bonnie told him she didn’t believe he could throw a rock far enough to break one of the streetlights that sat on every corner.
“I said ‘I bet I can,’ and so I did,” Jack said. “I probably broke two or three, and then after that she hollered, ‘Mrs. Donnell, Jack broke the streetlights!’”
Once the friends reached high school, freshman Bonnie dated a senior boy and Jack didn’t date anybody – but that didn’t mean he wasn’t interested.
“The senior boy didn’t make a very big hit with her dad,” Jack recalled with a grin through the phone.
They started dating after high school and, on June 11, 1950, Jack and Bonnie got married at Worland United Methodist Church. The pair raised five children in Worland – three sons and two daughters – and now have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
As for their secret to a happy marriage, Jack says it’s a whole lot of love and a “tremendous respect for each other.”
“We love being together,” he said, noting that hasn’t changed as they’ve been stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re living in a retirement setting with each other 24 hours a day and still sleep in the same bed every night.”
Goldie and Edwin Harris
How long they’ve been together: 68 years
Where they live: Edgewood Sierra Hills
Goldie Harris can’t recall the exact moment she met her husband, Edwin. But she knows it was around fifth grade, while they were both attending Waverly School just west of Wellington, Colorado. The pair rode the same school bus, and Goldie thinks that was when she first laid eyes on her future love.
Although they went on one date in high school, they parted ways after graduation. Goldie was busy teaching, and Edwin was busy riding racehorses, she said, but they reconnected when she was about 25.
Asked what drew her to Edwin, Goldie said it wasn’t anything in particular. She just “liked the way he was,” and as they got to know each other, she fell in love with his sense of humor.
“We both liked rodeos, and I think that’s probably how it happened,” Goldie said. “He took me to Frontier Days up here in Cheyenne, and we enjoyed roping and that sort of thing. Even after we married, we had roping on our property. Every Fourth of July, we had a big roping event on our five-acre property and … hundreds of people would come and rope and have fun.”
The pair married in 1952 in Fort Collins, Colorado, after which they moved to Cheyenne and raised two sons. Goldie quit her teaching job in Wellington (where she’d worked in a one-room schoolhouse that can now be found at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery), and they both went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Goldie said their secret to a healthy marriage is making the best of what you have and remaining honest.
“We just always told the truth – we didn’t lie about anything to each other,” she said. “We were satisfied with each other, and we just grew stronger year by year. … we always did the most we possibly could to keep each other strong.”