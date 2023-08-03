All good things must come to an end.
Fridays on the Plaza, the free outdoor summer concert series that draws hundreds of southeast Wyomingites to downtown Cheyenne, has just four performances left. Local musicians anchor this month’s performances, making it one of the more anticipated lineups of 2023.
As one German author wrote and many teenage girls add to their Instagram — don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Here are the musicians coming to Fridays on the Plaza for the month of August:
Zella Day w/YaSi
Aug. 4
Despite being distant from the spotlight in modern pop, Zella Day always seems to make a return. At the height of her young career in 2015 — she’s only 28 years old — Day was performing at Coachella, appearing on late-night television shows like Conan and landing major label contracts.
After seven years, Day returned in 2022 with “Sunday in Heaven.” During the lull, Day toured with Fitz and the Tantrums and recorded and performed intermittently with Lana Del Rey, something clearly shifting within her musical approach. Her latest effort shows more of a focus on funk and soul influences on “Golden” and “Dance for Love” — when she isn’t experimenting on tracks like “Girls,” that is.
In contrast to Day’s floating instrumentals, YaSi will present a catalogue of unforgiving trap beats with crisp R&B vocals layered over top.
Notable Tracks: “Hypnotic” (2014), “Dance For Love” (2022), “East of Eden” (2014), “Golden” (2022).
Big Mountain w/Josh Gonzales Band
Aug. 11
Yes, their biggest hit, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” is a reggae cover of a Peter Frampton song, but there’s more to Big Mountain than covers — even if they’re also successfully tackled renditions of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” and Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”
Frontman Joaquin McWhinney brought the group to prominence with the original “Touch My Light.” Since then, they’ve released a string of successful albums before going on hiatus in 2008, only to return in 2019 with a collaboration album that spawned “Love So Strong.” Their latest release is 2023’s “Hear That Sound,” which shows the group leaning into jamrock influences more than ever before.
Hailing from San Diego, Big Mountain’s original stretch of reggae contains flourishes of Latin music influences. They’re joined by local Cheyenne group Josh Gonzales Band.
Notable Tracks: “Baby, I Love Your Way” (1994), “Touch My Light” (1992), “Let’s Stay Together” (1997), “Lean on Me” (1998).
VanteSlayedIt & Pocketbook Prophet w/No Love Gang & DJ45
Aug. 18
First, listen their 2021 release, “50/50” — there’s no begin when it comes to the local duo of VanteSlayedIt & Pocketbook Prophet. From there, explore the rappers’ respective solo projects and other local collaborations.
Once you’re up to speed on the music, you can progress to seeing what both Devante Anderson and Jacob Hrasky do for the community with Wyoming Wave Studios at 1719 Central Ave., which they opened early last year. Since then, they’ve recorded local and regional artists and performed with the likes of Bone Thugs ‘n Harmony, Tones and I, Coolio and more.
As with the rapid increase in production value between the duo, they’ve remained consistent in their ability to slide on smooth, cruising altitude beats. To experience the more aggressive side of the rappers, explore the Wyoming Wave cypher series that the two regularly assemble. It’s a great look into not just Anderson and Hrasky’s work, but the city’s rap scene as a whole.
No Love Gang is newer to game, featuring the talents of Racxx, Dazid and CinoSoWavy, whose name should be recognizable to those familiar with the local rap scene in Wyoming’s capital city.
Notable Tracks: “Movin’ Different” (2021), “307” (2023), “Wyoming Wave Cypher #1 (feat. Young Fredrick, Bone-C, Savage Green)” (2022).
Jalan Crossland w/Mason McTell
Aug. 25
Hailing from the small northern Wyoming town of Ten Sleep, Jalan Crossland is a household name in the state and a regular on the Fridays on the Plaza stage.
With a fusion of country, folk and blues stylings, Crossland is capable of commanding the stage as a one-man band with a unique sense of humor that could only spawn from the Big Empty (see: “Post Apocalyptic Love Song” and “Methamphetamine Saturday Night in the Country with You”).
Nothing on record compares to the energy of his live performance, but for a look into what to expect, some of his best tracks are available on major streaming platforms, including the downbeat, high-energy banjo displayed on “Trailer Park Fire” and “Moonshiner.” His most recent records, save for the oddball release, “Portrait of a Fish,” showed him working with a larger band.
Mason McTell, a local folk artist, is newer to the local scene, but is quickly making his mark throughout the local bar circuit.
Notable Tracks: “Moonshiner” (2004), “Trailer Park Fire” (2007), “Big Horn Mountain Blues” (2004), “Methamphetamine Saturday Night in the Country with You” (2007).
