'No One Answers'

Military suicide is an under-discussed topic, and a group of local musicians are releasing a song to address it.

Ty Warner, the local musician behind tracks like “Love is Everywhere,” “You’re My Tomorrow” and “Blink of an Eye,” was the catalyst for his latest call to action, “No One Answers.” The song, to be released on Sunday across all major streaming platforms, focuses on spreading awareness of the silent threat people face when depression pushes them toward suicidal ideation.

