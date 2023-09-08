Military suicide is an under-discussed topic, and a group of local musicians are releasing a song to address it.
Ty Warner, the local musician behind tracks like “Love is Everywhere,” “You’re My Tomorrow” and “Blink of an Eye,” was the catalyst for his latest call to action, “No One Answers.” The song, to be released on Sunday across all major streaming platforms, focuses on spreading awareness of the silent threat people face when depression pushes them toward suicidal ideation.
To this, Warner falls back on his core philosophy when it comes to music.
“No matter what it comes down to, when words fail, music speaks,” Warner said. “There are a lot of programs out there right now, but there are people that are gonna say, ‘If someone wants to take their life, they’re going to do it.’
“Now, that may be the case, but there also might be a glimmer of hope. If they hear something, or if this (song) inspires someone to want to help somebody, that’s what (we want).”
The track is an entirely “Cheyenne” effort, with local musician Bobby Phillipps producing the cut and local artist Jordan Dean designing the cover art. The remaining musical team behind the track has significant stake not only in suicide awareness, but because the issue pertains to the United States Air Force.
Ronald Merritt, co-writer, vocalist and guitarist on the song; and Sharon Zayzay, who serves as lead vocalist under the name Mo’ Eazzie, are both active-duty military stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Warner is a veteran, originally finding his way to Cheyenne after being stationed at F.E. Warren, and has since remained on in a civilian position.
The hope is that local military leaders take notice, and that the song will spread among the airmen stationed in Cheyenne to coincide with Suicide Awareness Month and Suicide Prevention Week, which begins the day of the song’s release.
“It’s really an overall generic push for resiliency,” Warner said. “Hopefully, if they like what they hear, it could become an anthem that could go throughout the entire armed forces or something, maybe they could play it.”
