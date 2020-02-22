Local rock band Rejected Witness translates luck of the draw into debut record

You can learn a lot sitting in a coffee shop alone.
It’s a Friday evening, and the Paramount Café is packed with musicians and their supporters for an open mic night. The first performer to take the stage is a teenager spiffily dressed in a suit – a memorable outfit topped off with a pair of Elton John-esque white sunglasses.
The young man is a passionate guitar player and singer, but some of his singing-turned-yelling makes a few nearby onlookers cringe. Not the young musicians of Rejected Witness, however. Ethan Heinzen drums along on his lap throughout the entire set, while his bandmates, Jared and Kasey Reed, nod their heads supportively.
The teen in the suit eventually gets off the stage, and Rejected Witness claps before jumping up to get ready for their own set. Before grabbing his drum, Heinzen makes his way to the formally dressed teen, giving him an enthusiastic pat on the back and complimenting him on a job well done.
It’s a scene that feels somewhat rare in a time when young people are so conditioned to compare themselves to each other via the screens constantly in their hands. But that’s the kind of men who make up Rejected Witness, a local raw rock band formed by brothers Jared and Kasey Reed in 2017 and rounded out by drummer Heinzen this past July.
The self-professed “Jesus freaks” are well-spoken, passionate musicians whose music is often religious – their band name comes from being witnesses for Jesus and realizing some people will reject them for that – but not always.
The members released their debut album, “Ain’t Gonna Fly,” this month, and the name has a particularly important meaning for Jared Reed and Heinzen.
“We make all our plans, but if it’s not God’s plan, if he doesn’t want it to happen for us, it’s not going to happen,” Jared said. “Last year, I tried joining the Air National Guard, and I didn’t get in because my eyes aren’t good enough, and that just crushed me.”
Heinzen could relate to this sentiment because he also didn’t get in for medical reasons, hence the group’s title track “Ain’t Gonna Fly.” The experience of writing the song – and the rest of them – was cathartic, and the group ended up with an album that collectively describes the highs and lows of their lives throughout the past three years.
Jared and Kasey have both been playing music since they were preteens, and Jared taught his brother most of what he now knows about playing and composing songs. Heinzen has only been playing the drums for a few years, and this is the first group he’s ever performed with.
He said he’s thankful to learn what it’s like to play live alongside other passionate musicians, and he’s also grateful those musicians let him write 90% of the drum parts on the new album.
Jared said the process for every song usually began with him writing most of the parts before he’d bring his work to Kasey for fine-tuning. Then, they’d polish it and write the riffs together. This started several years ago while the band went through six drummers, but once they finally asked Heinzen to join, they had the right musician to help finish the album.
“We get along great because we’re brothers and home-schooled, so we had to get along,” Kasey said with a laugh. “We like the same music, so we complement each other … and Ethan we’ve known for a long time, like 10 years.”
“It gave me a chance to hone my skills,” Heinzen responded.
They recorded all of “Ain’t Gonna Fly” in the brothers’ basement on their own equipment. They used computer software to mix it themselves, but the logistics were all figured out via trial and error.
“Recording was pretty much finding out that everything we were doing was wrong,” Jared said with a grin. “And then having to redo it. Then, at the end, when we thought we had it right, having to do it over again. We basically recorded this CD three times. It was such a learning process.”
But he’s happy with it – and he’s also happy they got some help with the final step of the process.
Kasey subscribes to a store called The Music Zoo’s email newsletter, and one day he read about a drawing that would award the lucky winner 300 CDs, a brand-new guitar, several T-shirts printed with a logo of their choosing and a CD mastering session.
Kasey entered on a whim, not expecting to win. But he did, and now, thanks to that contest, the band has physical albums and merchandise to sell at all their gigs.
The band has come a long way since the original members performed their first song, “Distracted by a Pencil” (fittingly about writer’s block), at the 2018 Stars of Tomorrow talent show. Jared said their future plans include a couple music videos and hopefully much more exposure, but what really matters is getting to perform as much as they can.
“(The best part) It’s being able to know we can come together and make something and function together smoothly,” Heinzen said.
“It feels good to see everyone smiling and singing along and head banging,” Jared added.