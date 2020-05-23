Local wildlife painter teams up with downtown businesses to showcase artwork

Steve Knox is worried about the Cheyenne arts scene. During a time when the governor isn’t allowing gatherings of more than 25 people, all art shows, festivals and large-scale exhibits are canceled, so gallery owners and creators alike are struggling to stay afloat.
To Knox, a local wildlife and landscape painter, the timing of this pandemic couldn’t have been worse.
“I feel like the Cheyenne art scene was about to teeter into the best side of the scene – we were on the edge of getting into good stuff, and I’m scared this pushed us back into the other direction,” he said. “The art coalition was about to start some big projects, the Cheyenne Arts Festival was about to make a big return … so many people were working hard to make a big impact.”
In the meantime, Knox said he’s taking any opportunity he’s offered to showcase his work, and currently that’s led him to hang pieces at Blue Door Arts and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co.
The four paintings at Freedom’s Edge were hung in time for the brewery’s reopening last week, and they were chosen to work well with the mix-matched wall space and tan walls of the brewery. The four works are almost monochromatic, with their black and blue color schemes, Knox said, and they all depict local wildlife and scenery.
Knox is friends with the owners of the brewery and even helped them get a hanging system on their walls, so he’s happy to finally make their longtime vision of collaborating on a show come to life. (All four pieces are also for sale, he noted.)
“I think they’ll be a really great addition to the Cheyenne Art Walk when that reopens,” Knox added.
Down the street at Blue Door Arts, now under the ownership of local artist Georgia Rowswell, Knox has nine pieces on display – a mix of acrylic paintings and a series of pen and ink drawings. Rowswell has completely rearranged the gallery to allow for more studio space for herself, in addition to personal display space and a guest gallery.
Rowswell said she asked Knox to be her first guest exhibitor because he’s an impactful figure in the Cheyenne arts community – he’s a member of the Arts Cheyenne board who recently did a live painting at the 411 Virtual Art Festival – and because he’s a taxidermist on the side who specializes in the kind of art that’s out of her own comfort zone: paintings that focus on animals.
Both Rowswell and Knox have keys to the gallery, which is now open to anyone who happens to knock on the door when someone is there and to those who call ahead of time.
“I am letting people know that I am open by appointment or chance,” Rowswell said. “I have plenty of room for social distancing in the space!”
Rowswell and Knox have both utilized their increase in free time during this pandemic to create, but Knox admits that as a dad of three and an elementary school art teacher, it’s been harder to allocate part of his day to his craft, and he initially found it challenging to get into the right mindset.
“I’m trying to prioritize time to get out and paint,” he said. “At the beginning of quarantine – man, it’s weird. I feel like there was a weird stress, almost like an expectation (to create) when, in fact, I felt like doing the opposite. I couldn’t get my brain wrapped around creating good work, so I stepped back and did some other things; just in the last three or four weeks I got back into it.”
He almost felt guilty about not making as much artwork as he thought he should be, Knox continued, but this month has been much more productive than April was.
Asked about the future of visual arts in Cheyenne, Knox said the question is more challenging than it used to be. But all he can do is remain positive and remind himself there are residents who are just as hungry to consume art as he is.
“I think that for years the physical building of a gallery space has been kind of on the decline because of places like Etsy and even social media,” he said. “I hope not (though), because I love galleries. I hope it’s not the end of them, because it has become common to sell artwork online, but man … I still want to meet the people who buy my art, I want to touch the painting with them when I sell a piece of artwork, so I sure hope we can get back into having live shows and having places for people to gather and talk art.”