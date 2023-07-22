This year, visitors will enter the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and immediately be greeted by Western art.
The CFD Western Art Show and Sale, one of the most prestigious western art shows in the United State, is now open.
In the past, museum visitors would enter the show while traversing all the exhibits that the museum has to offer. But with recent renovations completed, the building’s original entrance now beckons them directly into the heart of the expansive exhibit.
“You’re going to be able to walk right into the show, you’re gonna be able to see it as soon as you walk into the door,” Old West Museum assistant director and curator Mike Kassel said at the museum Tuesday morning. “It’s not a matter of going through the museum — or that I would be opposed to that — but they have the option right at the beginning to either come straight into the art show, or they can begin by going through the heritage of Cheyenne Frontier Days.”
The show, now in its 43rd year, is an exclusive one.
Artists from around the U.S. are hand-picked by a committee to display their work, rather than there being an open call for submissions. These artists are monitored long before they are selected, their work canvassed and assessed, ensuring that the museum is getting the most prominent modern voices in the Western art world.
As with most creative media depicting a Western way of life, the setting of the vast American frontier can be hindered by some genre constraints. After all, this is an Old West museum, and organizers and curators are looking for depictions of snowcapped mountain ranges, cowboys, red-dirt mesas, bison, Native Americans and the like.
The display is no different this year, but there is a noticeable infusion of color throughout the show that adds a new flavor. Artists like Paul Kethley, Jennifer Johnson and Matthew Wolf have turned landscapes into cascades of dramatic hues.
Because the invitations are so selective, and the standards of the show so high, museum-goers will recognize many names among the collection — those of Brandon Bailey, Talissa Abeyta, Will Ersland, and Cheyenne’s own Georgia Rowswell and Guadalupe Barajas.
“It’s really nice to see that there are so many artists that still do this, because it’s something that people have always really appreciated,” Kassel said. “This is the image of the West. Maybe it can be a little fanciful, imagining a West that never was or nostalgically remembering a West.
“It’s an interesting thing that we see in our art shows — not only the interpretation of the contemporary West, but it’s also a continuation of an interpretation of the ‘fancied’ West.”
These artists’ regular inclusion in the Western Art Show affords Kassel the unique opportunity to observe their progression as artists. Though they all work within the Western aesthetic for the show, he’s watched as some longtime contributors have begun incorporating more color, focusing on different natural subjects or leaned into more abstract execution.
Artist Don Weller, for example, has gradually incorporated more vibrant colors to blur the outlines of his work. He once used watercolor but has recently transitioned to oil while retaining his style, Kassel said.
“He’s suffering from macular degeneration, and so he can’t see the watercolors that he used to to do the techniques,” Kassel said. “Now, he’s changing his art form and his media in order to continue painting. He’s still got some style, but it becomes a reflection of what the situation is.”
Entry to the Western Art Show and Sale is included with the price of museum admission. The show will be open through Aug. 13.
