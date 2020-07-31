August is one of my favorite times of year to observe the stars, mostly because it’s warm! High overhead is Hercules, which contains a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. To the west of Hercules you’ll find Corona Borealis and Bootes. Corona Borelais resembles a crown and Bootes looks like a kite. To the east of Hercules you’ll find Lyra and Cygnus. Lyra is a small parallelogram and contains the bright star Vega, Cygnus is easiest to pick out because of the bright stars known as the Northern Cross. If you look to the south, you’ll see – just above the horizon – the constellation Scorpius, and to its left, you’ll see a group of stars that resembles a teapot – those are the brightest stars of Sagittarius. You can see the thickest part of the Milky Way by Sagittarius and trace its bright band of light up through Aquila, Cygnus then Cassiopeia. If you have binoculars, follow along the Milky Way and look for clusters and clumps of stars and nebula.
I hope you were able to get out and see Comet NEOWISE C2020 /F3 last month. It was easy to see with the naked eye in the morning sky early in July, then moved in to the evening sky in mid-July. Binoculars revealed a long dust tail and photographs also showed a distinct blue ion tail both stretching over 10 degrees. Although Comet NEOWISE was a very nice comet, astronomers (amateur and professional alike) continue to debate whether it should be considered a great comet. The last two really nice comets (McNaught in 2007 and Lovejoy in 2011) were visible in the Southern Hemisphere. It seems like most of the great comets more frequently appear in the southern hemisphere than the northern hemisphere.
I should note there is really no concrete definition of a great comet. Most say the comet should be very bright, cover a large area of the sky and be visible for more than a few days. Great comets are bright enough to be noticed by even casual observers who just glance up at the sky. Some feel a great comet should be at least as bright as Venus and be visible in daylight. Great comets are rare and usually occur at best once every decade but seem to come along maybe three times per century. Other people would include unique comets in their lists of great comets.
Most comets are not bright enough to be visible to the naked eye, and move through the inner solar system sight unseen except for astronomers who know where to find them in telescopes. Occasionally a comet brightens enough to be visible to the naked eye. For a comet to become that bright it needs to have a large and active nucleus, it needs to pass close to the sun, and also should pass close to the Earth. When a comet meets all three of these criteria, it will most likely be a very impressive comet. Comets are also notoriously unpredictable; some can appear out of nowhere and fade away just as quickly.
Comets are basically dirty snowballs made up of ice, dust, dirt and frozen gas. The nucleus of comets vary in size from about 80 yards across to about 300 miles across. As they approach the sun, large amounts of gas and dust evaporate from the nucleus due to solar heating, this vaporizing causes the comet to develop a coma or fuzzy-looking head. Once comets get as close to the sun as the orbit of Mars, the comet develops a curvy dust tail – the most obvious of a comet’s two tails. The other straight blue ion tail is usually harder to see but both tails are always blowing away from the sun. A vital factor in how bright a comet becomes depends on how large and how active the nucleus becomes as it gets closer to the sun. After many trips to the inner solar system, the cometary nucleus become depleted of volatile materials and are then not as bright as comets making their first passage through the inner solar system. Most of our great comets are on their first encounter with the sun.
Comets have been known and recorded throughout history. Short-period comets orbit the sun every 200 years or less, and long-period comets have orbits longer than 200 years.
Advances in astrophotography over the last 50 years enable almost anyone to get very detailed and intricate images of comets recording detail that no one can see with the naked eye. Great comets look almost that good without optical aid. My smart phone was able to capture a decent picture of Comet NEOWISE. It’s not super detailed, but you can see it.
Here are some great or spectacular comets.
The Comet of 1744 became brighter than Venus in late February, becoming visible in daylight and once it became visible again from its close encounter with the sun, it had six tails.
The Comet of 1843 is a member of Kruetz Sungrazing comets, which are known to be the brightest comets in history. It passed within 126,000 miles of the sun and was obvious in daylight. Even though the comet started to fade after rounding the sun, the tail continued to grow until it stretched over 200 million miles, which is well past the orbit of Mars.
The Comet of 1882 is also a member of the Kruetz Sungrazing comets and was probably the brightest comet ever recorded. It passed within 264,000 miles of the sun and almost rivaled the sun in brightness at that time. The nucleus broke into at least four pieces and became a brilliant object in the morning sky with an obvious tail.
While everyone was anxious in 1910 for the return of Halley’s Comet, another comet was visible in daylight for a brief time and became known as the January Comet of 1910. Probably at lot of people who saw it thought it was Halley’s Comet. Halley’s Comet is of course the best-known comet in history. It was first recorded in 240 B.C. and was finally determined to be a short-period comet that returns to the inner solar system every 76 years. The 1986 return of Halley’s Comet was not one of its most spectacular visits but I did see it as a small and almost naked-eye comet that year.
Comet Ikeya-Seki of 1965 was the brightest comet of the 20th century and also a member of the Kreutz Sungrazing comets. It became 10 times brighter than the full moon, sported a tail over 75 million miles long and was easy to see in daylight if you blocked out the sun with your hand. The nucleus broke apart in to two or three pieces.
Comet West in 1976 passed within 18.3 million miles of the sun and was found again in daylight 17 hours later.
Comet Shoemaker Levy 9 definitely was a spectacular and unique comet. It was pulled into orbit around the massive planet Jupiter, probably orbiting the gas giant for two decades. When discovered in 1993, the comet appeared to look like a string of pearls – basically 22 or more pieces of a broken-up comet traveling along the same path. Once its orbit was calculated it was determined those pieces would crash in to the backside of Jupiter in July 1994. The world watched with anticipation and were rewarded with obvious dark spots where the impacts occurred. They were so obvious we watched the first ones in a four-inch telescope.
Comet Hale-Bopp in 1996-97 had an extremely large and active nucleus, but did not pass very close to the sun. Comet Hale-Bopp was so large and bright, it was visible to the naked eye for 18 months.
The year 1996 had another beautiful comet, Comet Hyakutake. It was a relatively small comet, but appeared bright because it passed extremely close to the Earth, passing a little over 9 million miles away. This beautiful comet has a naked-eye tail that stretched halfway across the sky. Hyakutake was circumpolar, so as it rounded the sun, we set up a scope in 10 inches of snow checking every hour or so to watch the tail switch directions as it continued to be blown away from the sun.
Comet McNaught in 2007 became brighter than Venus and had an impressive long tail that fanned out across the sky.
Comet Holmes burst in to view in 2007. This dim-periodic comet brightened almost a million times and became visible to the naked eye as an expanding glowing fuzzy object. The perfectly round glowing comet continued to expand until it had an actual diameter greater than the sun. It eventually started to fade but remained naked eye for several months.
Comet Lovejoy in 2011 was another member of the Kreutz Sungrazing comets and passed so close to the sun it was in the sun’s corona. The comet was watched with several solar observatories and to astronomers delight it survived the close encounter with the sun and became as bright as Venus.