Lukas Nelson is looking forward to his next cold plunge.

Where exactly he’s going to find that in Cheyenne is yet to be determined. Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, are making a stop at The Lincoln Theatre on Aug. 2, and following that, he’ll be looking for a local river to take a nice, chilling dip into, just for the heck of it.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus