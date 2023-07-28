Lukas Nelson is looking forward to his next cold plunge.
Where exactly he’s going to find that in Cheyenne is yet to be determined. Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, are making a stop at The Lincoln Theatre on Aug. 2, and following that, he’ll be looking for a local river to take a nice, chilling dip into, just for the heck of it.
These plunges are a nice way for him to reset during his string of tour dates throughout the American West, which began with a set of dates throughout Montana. Since then, it’s been Washington, Oregon and Idaho, then Cheyenne and three dates in Northern Colorado.
His eighth studio album, “Sticks and Stones,” was released on July 14 and was crafted specifically with live honky-tonk performances in mind. Nelson called in from Boise on Thursday to speak with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about what he believes is the group’s most focused album to date.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle: I got to listen to the new album, and I think it’s the perfect type of music for Cheyenne and this whole region. It’s kind of a sound you don’t really hear as much anymore.
Lukas Nelson: “Thank you. I’m pretty proud of it. I wrote it so that we could go out and play these honky-tonk shows, have a good time and everybody be dancing, but I wanted to keep the the lyrical content quality, as well. It was really geared toward going out and making moments live, and we’ve been having a great time so far. Everybody’s been really digging what we’ve been playing.”
WTE: It seems like you’re still sticking to your sound on this, but there’s a little shift where you guys sound really focused. Do you feel that you guys kind of honed this a little bit?
Nelson: “I do feel that it’s more focused this time. I mean, it really is the most fun I’ve ever had doing an album, and the band — we’ve been together 15 years. We still love each other, having more of a blast now than we ever did. It’s just nice to see the crowds reacting to that and having a good time.”
WTE: So, it does sound like there’s been a good response to this one.
Nelson: “Across the board, it’s something that you can put on while you’re driving or while you’re running. I just went for a 3-mile run and listened to it on the run. It just kind of keeps you going.”
WTE: Do you feel like you’re able to sit and just listen to your own music recreationally, or is that kind of difficult for you?
Nelson: “I do. It’s not recreational, necessarily, because I’m always thinking about ways I can do it better for the next time. I get very critical when it comes to my work, but I also know when to relax and enjoy it.”
WTE: I was just thinking of the rule for writing that if you don’t want to read your own work, then nobody else is going to want to read it. I’m sure you’ve got to listen to your songs and say, “I would listen to this.”
Nelson: “Totally. That’s the whole criterion that I use. If I don’t like it, I know that other folks probably won’t. So, I have to be my first and best critic.”
WTE: I thought “Lying” particularly was a really personal song, too, kind of raw in the message. Where did that song come from?
Nelson: “That really comes from where it sounds — laying in bed, sort of feeling a sentiment that there’s some things you have to be honest with yourself about. If you miss someone, maybe it’s OK to miss someone. It’s all right to be vulnerable sometimes.”
WTE: Do you think it’s gotten easier, just as you’ve gotten older, to reconcile those feelings and express them more?
Nelson: “Well, I had good parents. My dad (Willie Nelson) is a sensitive person. My mom is too, and so I grew up with, I suppose, a sense of masculinity that wasn’t afraid of allowing sensitivity and a conscientious sort of observation of oneself. Look, man, if we’re not growing and learning in life, that’s just stagnant. Sort of a waste of life.”
WTE: That was evidenced in your dad’s music, too. Very raw and very honest, and I can see that in your music. Seems like you’ve learned a lot from that.
Nelson: “I think I learned that from growing up with him and growing up with both my parents, understanding that and feeling that really strongly.”
WTE: I really liked “Icarus,” too. When you see the title “Icarus,” you don’t expect it to be as upbeat, and it’s definitely a standout for me on the album.
Nelson: “Playing that live is so much fun; everybody really has fun with that one. I actually switched it up a little bit live. In the live version, we switch the drum part, where it starts off, to a Louis Prima type of swing. Real interesting with the country music. It really blends well. When you come to it live, it really swings even harder. And then we go into the straight swing on the chorus and, man, people just bop and dance the whole time.”
WTE: There’s a lot more pure, straight playing on this that I feel like is just good to dance to, like it’ll be great live.
Nelson: “That’s exactly the whole point, and I’m glad you feel that way because that was the direction we wanted to go. I wanted to write for the live show. All the songs in the album are moments for the live show.”
WTE: So, what can people expect when you get to Cheyenne?
Nelson: “Exactly that — a curated show. It’s designed to get people up on their feet, dance and have a good time. Every once in a while, (there’s) a little bit for people to take a breath to think about something a little deeper, and then back at it.”
