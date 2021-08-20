What would you do if you won the lottery?
Pay some bills, splurge on a vehicle, perhaps. Eliminate a school loan, donate to charity, and then take a vacation, maybe a cruise to somewhere exotic. That’d be a nice change, and as you’ll learn in “Maiden Voyages” by Siân Evans, ocean travel used to be a chance to change lives.
A hundred years ago, if your great-grandma wanted to travel overseas, whether for immigration or pleasure, it’s likely that she had one option: she went to a coastal port, bought a ticket or got a job, and boarded a ship. It took planning and guts and sometimes weeks, but there was simply no other way to transverse the ocean then.
Once there was a time when it was rare to find a woman on a ship; aside from the occasional captain’s wives, stowaways, or gender-hiding adventure-seekers, few crews tolerated a feminine presence. By the turn of the last century, though, women were not only welcome on ocean liners, but they found employment there, assisting the growing number of seafaring ladies who may or may not have brought their personal maids.
One of those stewardesses was Violet Jessop, who started her career in 1908, at the age of 21. Born in Ireland and raised in Argentina, Jessop went a-sea to support her siblings and her widowed mother. Her career might have lacked attention, if not for her experiences on the Titanic and the Britannic, both of which sank, both of which Jessop survived.
Evans writes that women who supported the troops in World War I changed the world of work when the Great War ended – and they changed the way the Royal Navy operated. Ocean-going women were the reason formal luggage was invented. They helped escort new immigrants to new opportunities. And they were there bringing glitz and glitter, amusement and scandal to both sides of the ocean.
In a nearly-instant world where we can often have things seconds after we decide we want them, “Maiden Voyages” is an interesting perspective-shifter.
How it shifts will depend on how the reader approaches this book.
First, there’s the travel aspect: author Siân Evans writes of protracted journeys that, depending on the traveler, could mean weeks of tight quarters, tainted food, and zero amenities – all information that’s surprising in its inclusiveness here. You can expect to be told of the opulence and prestige and the wealth aboard the ocean liners, but she also relates the realities of the steerage passengers. That puts the whole idea of early-20th-century ocean travel into very sharp focus.
On the other hand, there’s the history, as Evans tells of determined women who went to work at a time when most women didn’t, doing jobs they often had to forge themselves. It’s a fierce chapter in women’s history, and you’ll be impressed.
Be aware that this book sometimes dives a little too deep and you may need to come up for air sometimes. Still, if you love unique peeks at history (and vacations!), “Maiden Voyages” hits the jackpot.