Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Central Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Moderate blowover risk for light weight and high profile vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&