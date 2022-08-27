...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Mark Wahlberg, left, and Kevin Hart in “Me Time.” (Netflix/TNS)
Everybody needs a little "me time," but nobody needs any "Me Time."
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this flat comedy where no one acts like real people and all behaviors are heightened to the point of absurdity. "Me Time" could be turned into a cartoon and it would retain the same amount of believability as it does in live-action form.
Hart plays Sonny Fisher, a straight-laced family man and stay-at-home dad who volunteers at his kids' school and favors a life of responsibility. Wahlberg is Huck Dembo, Sonny's best pal, who's still stuck in an arrested state of late-stage adolescence and who throws himself epic birthday parties with names like Huckchella.
Inevitably, Sonny and Huck are on a crash course with one another where one will learn to loosen up and one will learn to grow up, lessons that manage to be both cynical and condescending in their delivery.
"Me Time" — the title comes from Hart's character's alone time away from his wife (Regina Hall, who was also paired opposite Hart in 2014's "About Last Night") and two kids — is written and directed by John Hamburg, whose "I Love You, Man" was a much more funny and insightful exploration of adult male friendships. "Me Time" relies on raunchy gags and tired R-rated humor and never manages to find a chord of true humanity, let alone any chemistry between its leads. Your time is best spent elsewhere.