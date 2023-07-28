August is one of my favorite times of year to observe the stars; that’s because it’s warm!

High overhead is Hercules, which contains a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. To the west of Hercules, you’ll find Corona Borealis and Boötes. Corona Borealis resembles a crown, and Boötes looks like a kite.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. The CAS holds free monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of the Month at Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

