Mind Over Matter: Local hip-hop artist Pre'shh plans to give back to her community through music

Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final story in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s series diving into Cheyenne’s emerging hip-hop scene and the young people shaping it.
Prescious Moyte has something to prove.
Growing up as the third youngest in a family of 14 – not to mention with eight brothers – Moyte always considered herself one of the boys. Whether she was playing basketball with her brothers or hanging out with the male students at lunch, her female peers never quite appreciated her tomboy ways.
But it never kept the now 21-year-old from feeling confident.
“To spread positivity, you have to be confident, and sometimes I feel like it intimidates people in a way,” she said.
That confidence remains despite several challenges she’s faced throughout her life, from legal troubles to the death of two of her brothers. The one thing that always got her through was music.
“When I was young, my brothers would say ‘You can’t come in my room unless you bust a flow!’ and it just kind of stuck with me,” Moyte said. “I think that’s why I love this type of music (hip-hop) so much.”
A “gift from God”
Moyte’s been an entertainer her whole life. She danced from ages 8-14, took up acting, and then, by 17, became a model through John Casablancas Centers.
But the most defining year was age 10, when she realized she had a “God-given gift” for singing. Her mom said she was always humming along to the car radio in elementary school, and that’s when Moyte took an interest in doing talent shows. The more shows she did, the more the crowd liked it. And the more musical knowledge she craved.
In seventh grade, she joined her school’s vocal jazz group, and then, during her years at Central High School, she climbed the ranks of the various academic choirs. Locals such as Presidential Barbershop and Studio owner Angel Maldonado started taking notice of her talent, asking her to sing the national anthem before everything from performances at the Atlas Theatre to novice mixed martial arts fights.
She also auditioned and was chosen to be part of Northwest Choirs, the Northwest’s premier youth choral organization, which frequently shares the stage with the Seattle Symphony.
By her senior year at Central, Moyte realized music wasn’t just a hobby for her. It was something she needed to pursue professionally. So, friends and family members helped her get connected with studios in Denver, and she started tagging along on trips to Colorado with rapper Treyven Gallegos, aka Trey Wrks. He showed her around the studios he’d worked with – one of which Chris Brown recorded a single in – and she got a feel for what it’s like to record before she got her own session.
Since then, Moyte has recorded both in Denver and locally at other artists’ home studios, as well as at Presidential Studio. She said her stage name, Pre’shh, came from the feeling she gets when she’s in the booth.
“When I’m in the studio, that’s my therapy, that’s my time to get away and silence my mind,” she said, placing extra emphasis on the “shh” part of her stage name. “It just really saved me from all the hard times I’ve been through.”
As a self-proclaimed perfectionist, Moyte wants to nail down her own sound before she features with any other artists, but she has worked with Jacob Hrasky, who goes by the stage name Pocketbook Prophet. In addition to performing at the Dillinger’s Thursday night open mics like Moyte, he produces, mixes and masters songs for artists throughout the area, and Moyte called him the best music producer in Cheyenne.
“We’ve only worked (together) a few times, but she had come over to my studio just to kinda see how I worked, and we clicked,” Hrasky said.
“We just laid some stuff down recording wise that came out dope. And it was kinda freestyled on the spot on both ends.”
Hitting a roadblock
In the past year, Moyte has moved to Laramie and become a student at both University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College through a dual program to study business. She wants to become a financial adviser and potentially a real estate agent on the side as she works on her music career, and then plans to use those skills to manage her own money when her music career becomes more lucrative.
“Music is my plan A,” Moyte said. “I know it’s going to happen. I know I can become something.”
When she’s not in class or studying, Moyte covers pop and hip-hop songs on her Instagram, YouTube channel and on her brand-new TikTok account. She’s also an avid supporter of the Cheyenne music scene online, constantly sharing other artists’ posts on Facebook, and encouraging her own friends and followers to support fellow performers’ music.
“One thing that Pre’shh displays really well is her commitment to becoming an artist,” Gallegos said. “She’s always putting her music on social media platforms, as well as performing downtown Cheyenne on Thursday evenings. Pre’shh is also always willing to learn and do whatever it takes for her to accomplish her goals. … It’s a tough industry, especially being a local artist in a small Wyoming town, but Pre’shh exhibits great confidence, and that will help her in the long run.”
But in addition to being a formative year in terms of her music, Moyte faced a significant obstacle in 2020 that’s flowed into 2021. On Aug. 28, 2020, she was charged with 31 felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting a crime that all stemmed from a situation in which she said she was “scammed.”
In her October arraignment, Moyte pleaded not guilty, and is currently awaiting her trial, currently set for March 2.
“Music helped me get through a misunderstanding that led me to be in jail,” Moyte said of what happened after her October arrest, a period in which she wrote six songs. “And I’m very misunderstood because of it, and a lot of people are questioning why it happened.”
Although it’s been a challenge, Moyte said she’s chosen to use the experience as motivation to work even harder on her music, especially as a member of a large family who she wants to support in any way possible.
“It kind of leveled me out a little bit and made me be less selfish, made me think about my mom and her feelings,” she said. “I have two little brothers who really look up to me. A lot of stuff has happened to my family in the last year – they’re kind of down and out – and I want to show them that I’m doing it (music) for the right reasons.”
What the future holds
Regardless of what the next few months bring, Moyte is determined to make a name for herself in the music industry, and she has big plans to help her hometown once that career has earned her the money to do so.
“There’s nothing to do here, and I think that’s why so many kids get in trouble,” she said. “I have so many friends going the wrong direction, and that could be me, but I’ve learned from that. Eventually, if I get wealthy, I want to build a rec center for kids.”
If young people in Cheyenne had a safe place to hang out with their friends, Moyte argued, there could be a big decrease in a lot of the area’s problems, one of them being mental health-related issues. She’s seen many fellow residents struggle over the years psychologically, and she believes the first step to changing that is through positive, creative spaces such as the weekly open mics.
In the meantime, Moyte continues to write and record music. She called Selena Quintanilla her lifelong inspiration, but lately she’s been writing music in the vein of Alicia Keys and Bruno Mars. She wants to offer a similar chill, soft vibe that might be more family friendly than other women in hip-hop.
Those who want to hear the three singles she plans on releasing soon will have to wait a little longer, but she said it’ll be worth it.
“I’ve always wanted to be more professional; that’s why it’s taken me so long to release,” she said. “I get people from all over the world online asking where to find my music, and for two years people have been (direct messaging) me, saying they’ll fly me out to perform … but I’m trying to make a name for myself.”