...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THIS
MORNING...
...Winter conditions for Cheyenne, Laramie, I-80 Summit, Buford
and Vedauwoo this Morning...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Periods of heavy Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce blowing
snow and lower visibility.
* WHERE...Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds to 30
mph will also produce some blowing snow and lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County, including Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
'Mother/Android' review: Think twice before hiring that robot butler
Everything’s fine until the robot butlers go crazy.
That’s what happens in “Mother/ Android,” a bleak sci-fi thriller from Romanian writer-director Mattson Tomlin, now streaming on Hulu. He envisions a world in the not-too-distant future where our overwhelming dependence on technology backfires on us, leading to an AI uprising and sending Americans fleeing into the woods, fighting for their lives.
Chloe Grace Moretz is Georgia, who is at a small holiday party with friends and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) when all tech goes haywire and their friendly robot servant – designed to look like and behave like a human – turns against the partygoers.
It’s part of a massive tech revolt, which flips robots against people and quickly leads to the violent downfall of entire cities. Humans are sent scurrying into the woods, a return to nature, and Georgia and Sam are forced to fend for themselves and try to make their way on foot to Boston where there’s rumors of boats taking humans to Asia, where it’s supposedly safe. Oh, and was it mentioned that Georgia is a full nine months pregnant?
Writer-director Tomlin does a confident job of keeping the storyline tight and its focus honed in on Georgia and Sam; as viewers, we rarely know any more than what they know or have experienced first hand, and Tomlin doesn’t cut to news broadcasts or explain things on a macro level, which puts viewers inside the situation with the two protagonists.
Ultimately “Mother/Android” tells a stark, dark story of sacrifice, survival and our overreliance on tech. The robot butlers might not be worth it in the end.