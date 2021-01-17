Win Ratz developed an affinity for the beauty of imperfection at a young age. She grew up in a creaky house on a hill in Shropshire, England, where many hours were spent staring at the cracks in the ceiling plaster. What some might have seen as a sign of her financially strapped upbringing, Ratz saw as a lovely maze of lines entertaining the eyes.
“I think I’m a kind of intuitive person – always looking at things differently,” she said, noting that this didn’t translate to an appreciation for the arts until much later. “Growing up, we were a poor family up in the hills, and the most important thing was to survive. I was a wartime baby during wartime in Britain, so there wasn’t time or money (for the arts).”
Ratz developed her soon-to-be-lifelong interest in art at the age of 26 after taking some stones she’d found at the beach to a local craft center. The worker said they couldn’t polish her seaside treasures like she wanted, but could enamel them instead. When she watched the employee take her pieces out of the kiln and saw all their multi-colored glory, she was mesmerized.
That experience led Ratz to sign up for various workshops, and slowly she gained an understanding of mediums ranging from oil and watercolor to enameling and collage. The same girl who couldn’t afford to visit art museums growing up had her own artwork in a London art gallery by the age of 30.
She sold her first work of art in Britain before moving to the U.S., and that’s when she got serious about her craft.
“That was really a revelation,” she said. “I thought ‘my goodness,’ that was the first time I started thinking of myself as an artist. ... It was surprising, and it spurred me on to learn more about art and composition and design. It was the start of a lifetime of learning.”
Ratz and her husband moved to Cheyenne 14 years ago by way of Florida, a move that took about 10 years of convincing on her husband’s part. He’s a big Cheyenne Frontier Days fan and was eager to adopt a more Western lifestyle, but it wasn’t until they had a new grandchild in Denver that Ratz woke up one morning and felt ready to make the move.
Adapting from the Florida art scene to Wyoming’s was a great challenge, she admitted, especially because she “doesn’t do buffalo and cowboys,” but she quickly decided she wasn’t going to change what she was doing just to fit in. Instead, Ratz kept plugging away, creating pieces of various mediums in her preferred semi-abstract style.
“I don’t want to spell it all out for the viewer,” she said. “In other words, I like some mystery and something unknown that they can kind of look at it and figure it out.”
Now, at 77, Ratz continues to work and showcase her pieces at local galleries. Currently, she has a series called “Spiritus,” which she created from her handmade paper and acrylic, on display (and for sale) at Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio.
She’s also a founding member of Enamel Guild NorthEast and belongs to the Society of Layerists in Multi Media, the Enamelists Society and Cheyenne Artists Guild. One way she became a better artist, Ratz added, is by teaching classes for all age levels – at schools and in workshops in enameling, origami, papermaking and mixed media.
Ratz typically chooses between two processes when she’s ready to create something new. The first is more planned, and involves sketching out her design before choosing values, colors, etc. and getting to work. The second – which she loves, but admits doesn’t always work – is when she allows the work to emerge on its own. Whether that means sitting at the easel and grabbing a single color of acrylic paint after feeling inspired by something she’s experienced, or reaching for some paper to fold for an origami piece after being overcome with a particular emotion, it’s always fueled by the joy of discovery.
The latter is particularly common – and, arguably, necessary – when working with one of her favorite mediums: watercolor.
“I do various mediums, but I love watercolor because you have to cooperate with the medium,” she said. “It’s like we’re co-creators, because you can’t just be pushy and do exactly what you want. You have to watch it, as the paint and water flow this way and that, and work with it. I do like the challenge of it and the idea of flow, so I try to get out of my own way, to let it inform me of what it wants to do, and we kind of work together, the medium and I.”
One of her biggest sources of inspiration are her dreams. Ratz said she’s always experienced quite vivid dreams that she longed to illustrate somehow, and the latest one manifested in a piece she dubbed “Wings.” The work is all about limitations – her own and those felt by others – and how we have to look past them to realize we’re capable of more than we allow ourselves to realize.
It was five or six years between having that dream and illustrating it in paint form, but Ratz said it’s an example of the type of meaningful work she’s moved toward as she gets older. These days, she only focuses on work that has a spiritual basis and thus deeper meaning – something she thinks everyone could benefit from.
“People think ‘Oh, art isn’t that important,’ but it is important, because of our emotional and spiritual health,” she said. “I think I need to keep doing it because it’s something within me, it’s an urge, something wants to be fed and expressed. So I keep doing it, and it’s a never-ending source of joy. We need to work at that, and I think maybe if people could experience that joy in other ways, maybe we wouldn’t get so much discontent in the country.”