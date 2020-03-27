The living room seems to be the new hot nightlife spot these days. But when your throat gets tired after several evenings as the headliner belting out showtunes for your neighbors to enjoy through thin apartment walls (or is that just me?), who’s going to take the spotlight?
Rest your voice, dear reader, because several Cheyenne musicians and concertgoers joined forces to bring an online music festival, Cheyenne 15 Minutes of Fame, to your home this weekend.
On Saturday, 18 local music acts will hop on Facebook Live to fill seven hours worth of time slots between 11:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. The goal is for residents to enjoy this day’s worth of country, reggae, rap, DJ, lounge and acoustic music from the comfort of their homes, preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s rad because it sucks being stuck at home, I love live music … and this is the only way I can do it under confinement,” said organizer Richard Johnson. “I had to get my live music fix and this is the only way I could figure out how to do that.”
After Fridays in the Asher was officially suspended until further notice March 13, Johnson started noticing several artists – both local and elsewhere – streaming live performances from their homes via social media. He started forming watch parties for those who were performing via Facebook, and soon he got an idea.
On Monday, Johnson reached out to local musician Josh Gonzales to ask when his band would be doing something similar online, and Gonzales responded with an idea: What if they worked together to round up as many local musicians as possible and stream all their performances on the same day?
Fridays in the Asher organizer Mike Morris had already been trying to plan a Facebook Live with Gonzales, so they got him on board, and the group decided every act would be given a 15-minute time slot for their set. Cheyenne 15 Minutes of Fame was born.
“For (Gonzales and I), music isn’t our profession, so it’s more about spreading goodwill and positivity,” Morris said. “Music is the most effective way to do that. Rich had this idea to unify under this local community music festival, and so we picked Saturday.”
Festivities will kick off with a cooking demonstration by chef Juan Coronado of The Metropolitan Downtown (he’ll make Mexican-style eggs benedict with poached eggs) and be followed by 18 mini concerts with five-minute buffers/intros in between sets. The plan is for each artist to livestream their set on their own Facebook page, and Johnson will share the stream on The Lincoln’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thelincoln cheyenne/).
The “after party” will again feature Coronado, but this time he’ll demonstrate how to make a lime and orange margarita.
Johnson jokingly said his role in putting on the event is the least fun because he has to coordinate the streaming logistics, but said this kind of event is so much simpler than coordinating a regular concert, especially with the support of several others in the arts community to make it happen.
“I have a huge network of go-getters and forward thinkers, so if we come up with an idea, it’s simple,” he said. “If you look at this logistically, it has $0 overhead, and there’s almost 30-40 people involved … it’s really $0 entertainment that follows the rules of (preventing community spread of) COVID-19.”
Morris said this free, virtual music festival is particularly exciting because nothing remotely like it has ever been done in Cheyenne before. In fact, he doesn’t recall a single time this many local musicians have come together for a single event.
“We can’t plan at this juncture when non-virtual events are going to take place again, but it would be really cool in my opinion to someday organize this as a community event that people can attend in person,” he said.
But for now, he’s just happy to give residents an escape from the redundancy of self-quarantine. “I think it (music) provides a departure from some of the inundation of the dire situation that we’re in. I think when humanity is faced with these tough and trying times, what we often need is a break. That can be really hard to find … this is a different thing that brings a different variety.”