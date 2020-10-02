Home is an interesting concept to musician Taylor Scott. He was born in St. Louis, raised in Cheyenne and now technically lives in Denver, but he’s spent the majority of his adult life on the road.
That’s why the last six months have made him antsier than ever.
“I’m not used to staying in town at all,” Scott said of his time during the COVID-19 shutdown. “That all happened in March, and by mid or late May, it was the longest I’d ever been in one city in my adult life.”
Scott started playing gigs in high school, getting more and more serious about his music. He began traveling around the region, playing with professional musicians at the age of 15, and it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t going to take the traditional college route.
When he graduated high school in 2012, he went straight into touring with a Mississippi blues band for nearly a year before he started playing with blues musician Otis Taylor. At the age of 19, he started touring Europe, and it wasn’t until he turned 21 that he moved to Denver (in the years between then and graduation, he was crashing at his mom’s place on the rare occasion he wasn’t touring).
The last time Scott performed in his hometown was last fall, when he joined Los Lobos to play guitar during the band’s concert at the Cheyenne Civic Center. As for when he played his own headlining show with his own band in Cheyenne, it’s been too long to remember (but he guesses at least three years).
“Growing up, we’d play weird gigs like some random person’s funeral – all kinds of weird, goofy (stuff),” Scott said. “I think the second time I played on stage in front of anybody was some kind of high school pageant. … It’s good to learn the weirdness of the lower levels of this business early on.”
That big return will finally happen tonight at The Lincoln, when Taylor Scott Band will headline Cheyenne’s newest music venue with a show that will be opened by local group Josh Gonzales Band.
Gonzales and Scott have been friends for more than a decade, and both are excited to reunite on a stage where they used to go watch cheap movies.
“This is really the first time we’ve organized both of our bands to play a gig together in a proper setting,” Gonzales said. “Ever since he moved to Denver, we don’t get to see each other as much, (but) he’s been one of my biggest musical influences, as well as my guitarist, Sawyer Verosky, who’s known Taylor since sixth grade. It’s going to take me back to be hanging out, playing music in the living room, but this time the living room is much bigger, and we’re going to have a lot more friends hanging around.”
When COVID-19 started causing the cancellations of live events around the country in March, Taylor Scott Band was in Mountain Village, Colorado. The musicians’ March 14 concert at Telluride Ski Resort was suddenly impossible to put on because the resort got shut down, and the Los Lobos concert Scott was supposed to be playing the following day had already been canceled several days prior.
That’s when he knew everything was about to change for him and the rest of the music industry.
“It was crazy,” Scott said. “Two days later, boom, all of Colorado shut down.”
But there’s been one positive in this hard time. Many of Scott’s friends and colleagues in the Denver music scene used this unusual summer off from touring as a chance to get together, kick back and just jam. So for the past several months, Scott spent his time either writing songs at home or heading to various porches and backyards around the Mile High City to “create against all odds.”
He also spent much of his summer outside on the phone, connecting with friends all over the region that he met by playing gigs in their towns. He misses reuniting with his musical communities all over the U.S., but socially distanced shows are slowly picking up – he just played Mishawaka Amphitheatre last week – and he’s excited about the vibe he’s getting from these pandemic-era audiences.
“We’re an improvisational band, and the room talks back to you, so taking that away was an incredibly difficult feeling to tap into,” Scott said. “But (now), as soon as you start playing, even though it’s way under capacity, we’ve all missed it so much and people are so starving for it, it can feel like a whole room of people real quick because of the gratitude that’s in the air.”
He’s hoping to bring that same energy to his show at The Lincoln, which will include both new songs written during the early months of the pandemic and music that he wrote a few years ago, but will be completely fresh to Cheyenne audiences who haven’t listened to Scott play live since he was 17.
“We’re (expletive) bringing it,” Scott said. “Expect new, fresh music, lots of improvisation and rock ‘n’ roll/funk and soul … I get to bring a killer band, and I’m lucky they want to play with me. It’ll be high energy, for sure.”